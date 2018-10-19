Malala Fund and Give Lively Build Free Fundraising Technology for Nonprofits

Give Lively is a philanthropist-funded startup in New York City that is disrupting the nonprofit space by building innovative fundraising tech and giving it away to nonprofits for free. "We loved that the Give Lively team was nonprofit driven and not necessarily 'business' driven," says Orenstein.

"Malala Fund's digital team came to us with an idea to improve their donor experience and we knew we could build something that would have a broader impact," explains Brooke Currence, Vice President of Marketing at Give Lively, noting that effective fundraising tech was critical for Malala Fund but also for the entire nonprofit sector. "This collaboration led to a solution that will ultimately help nonprofits of all sizes raise funding they need to fulfill their mission without sacrificing their means."

Simple Widget is built with mobile-first design and features like Apple Pay and Google Pay which allow donors to get through the donation process as seamlessly as possible by reducing payment to a single tap. Nonprofits can customize Simple Widget to fit their brand and easily embed onto their websites. Simple Widget is now added to Give Lively's suite of always-free fundraising products, technology that is otherwise prohibitively expensive for most nonprofits.

Visit www.malala.org to see the technology in action, and here for a video on the partnership.

Give Lively is a New York City tech startup disrupting the nonprofit online fundraising space by building innovative fundraising tech and giving it away to nonprofits for free. Give Lively's philanthropist founders cover their operating costs so they can build best-in-class tech to empower nonprofits to raise more online. Nonprofits have unlimited access to Give Lively's Forever Free and always evolving fundraising tech, like Text-to-Donate, Peer-to-Peer, Embeddable Widgets, Event Ticketing, Video Storytelling and more. Thousands of nonprofits rely on Give Lively technology to fundraise. To learn more, visit www.givelively.org .

