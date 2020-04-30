Malaysia & Philippines Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Behaviour, Preferences & Plans of Fixed Broadband Users - Focus on the Drivers of Satisfaction and Churn of These Users

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Fixed Broadband Retention and Satisfaction in Malaysia and the Philippines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Improvements in Speed Satisfaction can Deliver Significant Benefits to Fixed Broadband Operators in Malaysia and the Philippines



This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences, and plans of fixed broadband users in Malaysia and the Philippines. In particular, it focuses on the drivers of satisfaction and churn of these users.



This report provides:

new insights about consumers' experiences with their fixed broadband services in Malaysia and the Philippines , derived from respondents surveyed in these countries

and , derived from respondents surveyed in these countries a breakdown of the key factors affecting Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) and churn, with further discussion about which operators are particularly effective at achieving high scores

an analysis of how NPSs and churn differ by access technology type

insight into operator channels and the link with customer satisfaction

detailed information about which value-added services have a measurable effect on customer satisfaction and churn intention

Survey Data Coverage

The research was conducted in August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. The analyst sets quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. Each country had a minimum of 1,000 respondents.

Key Questions Answered

What are the most significant factors that affect Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) for fixed broadband operators? Which operators score highly and why?

What are the most significant drivers of fixed broadband churn and how can operators most-effectively approach customer retention?

Which value-added services have a measurable effect on customer satisfaction and churn intention?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12bmi2

