Malaysia Automotive Market, 2020

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

From 2018 to 2019, the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) automotive market decreased by 2.9% year-on-year (YoY), and total sales reached 3.5 million units. The main reasons include the direct impact of the global economic slowdown on automotive sales, and decline in sales faced by Indonesia (by political activities), which is the leader of the ASEAN, with a 29.8% share.In 2019, Malaysia's total industry volume (TIV) achieved 604,290 units. It is expected to increase to 608,800 units by 2020, with an increase of 0.7% year-on-year (YoY). Gasoline powertrain dominates the Malaysian automotive market with a market share of 82.6%. In Malaysia, the passenger vehicle market is dominated by passenger cars and sport-utility vehicle (SUV) segments, accounting for 69.5% and 22.5% of share, respectively. This is followed by multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and window vans, with a combined share of 8%. MPVs, in particular, have lost their market attractiveness, falling from 12.3% of the share in 2018. The main reasons include market competition of new SUV models and affordable prices offered by SUVs. The commercial vehicle market decreased by 17.4% from 65,510 units in 2018 to 54,110 units in 2019. Pickup was highly popular, and accounted for 64.5% of the share in 2019. This was followed by trucks (23.2%) and panel vans (8.3%).A total of 9,760 electric vehicles were sold in Malaysia. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) accounted for 98.9% of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) which accounted for 1.1%. Low fuel prices and lack of direct incentives have led to low BEV adoption. Premium OEMs, especially BMW is the main contributor, accounting for 78.8% of share.In Malaysia, the shared mobility market is concentrated in Klang Valley, Johor Bahru, and George Town. The eHailing market has undergone a transformation by obtaining Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licenses. Its growth has been challenged by the mandatory regulations of the Malaysian government. Its fleet decreased from 209,100 vehicles in 2018 to 101,080 vehicles in 2019. Nevertheless, it is expected that the fleet size will increase by 2020.Comparatively, oBike and Mobike cancelled bicycle sharing operations in Malaysia in 2019. LinkBike continues to operate in George Town with a total of 250 bicycles. eScooter sharing operators including Beam, Tryke, and Neuron Mobility which began to penetrate Malaysia in 2019.Smartphone connectivity is the basic feature of connected passenger vehicles and connected commercial trucks. The connected mobility market will focus on the use of in-vehicle applications and remote access to vehicles. Anti-theft, fuel monitoring, and cargo safety are the expected features required in Malaysia.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882014/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

