Malaysia Data Center Market Investment Report 2020-2025 Featuring Prominent Investors - VADS Berhad, Keppel Data Centres, and Alpha Data Centre Fund, Katalyst Data Management, and Regal Orion

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia Data Center Market Size To Cross $800 Million, Growing At a CAGR Of Over 8% During The Period 2020-2025.

Malaysia's data center market size is likely to reach revenues of over $800 million by 2025. VADS Berhad, Keppel Data Centres, and Alpha Data Centre Fund, Katalyst Data Management, and Regal Orion are some of the prominent investors in the Malaysia data center market. Malaysia is likely to gain increased traction for data center investments owing to the land shortage faced by Singapore to facilitate greenfield developments. The expansion by hyperscale across other Southeast Asian countries is likely to lead to an increase in investments in Malaysia.

Over 80% of the population has access to the Internet, the data traffic in Malaysia Internet Exchange is around 35 Gbps per day, which is expected to grow at about 5-10% YOY between 2020 and 2025. The Malaysian government has planned to generate 20% renewable energy by 2025. To achieve the target, an $8 billion investment is required for the renewable energy sector from the public-private partnerships and private financing. The increase in digital transformation initiatives by enterprise verticals will aid the growth of PaaS and IaaS providers such as Google and AWS, thereby boosting the market growth.

Several Malaysian and Chinese enterprises have planned to establish an Artificial Intelligence park at a cost of $1 billion. The aim is to build a commercial AI ecosystem, increase artificial intelligence talent, and grow AI-related research initiatives in Malaysia. The Malaysia national industry 4.0 framework has designated initiative programs to adopt IoT, sensor technology, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), mobile connectivity, robotics, and 3-D printing.

Infrastructure projects such as the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) are to be implemented by the government to improve inland connectivity across Malaysia in the next five years. Big data analytics digital lab has the helped the government to map public health patterns and improve safety and convenience in transportation facilities.

Key Deliverable

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

Exhaustive insights into the impact of the COVID-19 on the Malaysia data center market shares

data center market shares Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

Datacenter colocation market in Malaysia

Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Malaysia

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Malaysia data center market during the forecast period

data center market during the forecast period Classification of the Malaysia data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects of the data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights of the Report:

The high usage of services such as cloud storage services among businesses across the region will increase the demand for high-performance storage solutions.

The development of hyperscale and cloud data centers is likely to drive the demand for ethernet switches and routers.

The market will witness a rise in the adoption of NVME SSD storage as part of flash-storage adoption for critical application.

Diesel generators are likely to dominate the Malaysia data center power market with new facilities likely to deploy a mix of diesel and gas generators.

data center power market with new facilities likely to deploy a mix of diesel and gas generators. Modular data center deployments will include low-voltage switchgear as they are economical and efficient.

42U rack units are the most commonly used in data centers, and it is expected to dominate the region during the forecast period along with the adoption of 45U-47U rack units.

Malaysia is witnessing an increase in the construction of greenfield projects, with a strong potential for modular data center projects.

Key Market Participants



IT Infrastructure Providers

Inspur

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Technologies

Cisco

NetApp

Huawei

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

IBM

Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

Nakano Corporation

DSCO Group

Shaw Architect

AVO Technology

B-Barcelona Consulting

ISG

NTT Facilities

CSF Group

S5 Engineering Sdn Bhd

Powerware Systems Sdn Bhd

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Rittal

MTU Onsite Energy

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitec-Power Protection

Fuji Electric

Global Data Center LLP

Data Center Investors

VADS BERHAD (Telekom Malaysia)

Keppel Data Centres

Katalyst Data Management

Regal Orion

Target Audience:

Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Datacenter Construction Contractors

Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Why Purchase this Report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market.

To focus on the niche industry.

To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices.

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the data center market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Snapshot



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. List of Datacenter Investment in Malaysia



4. Investment Opportunities in Malaysia

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Market Share by Infrastructure 2019

5. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

6. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

7. Colocation Market

Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019

8. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

9. Malaysia Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

10. Malaysia Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

11. Malaysia Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

12. Malaysia Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

13. Malaysia Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

14. Malaysia Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

15. Malaysia Data Center Market by Geography

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025

16. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

17. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e18a9h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

