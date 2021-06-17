Malaysia Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Investors Such as AIMS Data Centre, Bridge Data Centres, Keppel Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, Regal Orion, & VADS

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia data center market size will witness investments of USD 1.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

This report offers analysis on the Malaysia Data Center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in the facilities.



Malaysia is a mature market for data centers and has a strong presence in the Southeast Asian region. The country is witnessing investments in around five facilities, expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years. Malaysia has abundant reserves of resources and favorable government policies for data centers, which will be significant factors driving the growth of the market. Malaysia is currently home to over 20 colocation data center facilities. Retail colocation dominates the market in terms of revenue share.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

Regal Orion is constructing its Shinsei Malaysia 1 data center facility according to Tier IV standards.

In 2021, NTT Global Data Centers' opened the CBJ 5 facility, which is equipped with DCIM solutions such as real-time monitoring of the facility's power consumption, temperature, and humidity.

The IoT industry in the region is expected to account for over USD 10 billion by 2025.

by 2025. The Malaysian government aims to achieve 50% cloud adoption in cloud data centers in Malaysia by 2024.

by 2024. The Malaysian ICT market witnessed spending of around USD 17 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow by around 3% to 5% YoY, with increased digitalization of enterprise business environments.

in 2020, which is expected to grow by around 3% to 5% YoY, with increased digitalization of enterprise business environments. Keppel Data Centers have adopted 42U racks and offers flexible rack size in the country.

MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2021, Cloud service provider Microsoft planned to establish the first data center region in Malaysia , followed by AWS, and Google which has plans to establish cloud regions in Malaysia .

, followed by AWS, and Google which has plans to establish cloud regions in . The Kulai Iskandar Data Exchange (KIDEX) has over 700 acres of industrial land allocated for data center development, and access to around 600 MW of power.

The Malaysia data center market will witness the installation of hybrid storage systems that include high-performance HDD and SSDs.

data center market will witness the installation of hybrid storage systems that include high-performance HDD and SSDs. 5G networks will boost the region's digital economy and increase the demand for high bandwidth networking infrastructure.

In the data center market in Malaysia , mostly 42U racks are used and are expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, along with increased adoption of 45U-47U rack units.

, mostly 42U racks are used and are expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, along with increased adoption of 45U-47U rack units. The market in Malaysia was witnessing several new announcements and launches of new projects across the country in the second half of 2020, including investments from major colocation providers and cloud service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

was witnessing several new announcements and launches of new projects across the country in the second half of 2020, including investments from major colocation providers and cloud service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Malaysia is also planning to develop the next smart city project in Johor , being developed with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, big data, 5G technology, and autonomous vehicles.

is also planning to develop the next smart city project in , being developed with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, big data, 5G technology, and autonomous vehicles. The Malaysian ICT market witnessed spending of around USD 17 billion in 2020, which is expected to grow by around 3%-5% YOY, with increased digitalization of enterprise business environments.

MALAYSIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Malaysia data center market comprises several IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors and sub-contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors. Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, NetApp, NEC Corporation are the leading IT infrastructure provider across the region. Cisco Systems introduced a new software solution for on-premises cloud environments, which simplifies the IT operations.



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

Cyberjaya & Other locations ( Kuala Lumpur , Johor , Shah Alam, & Penang)

, , Shah Alam, & Penang) List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

An assessment of the Malaysia data center market investment by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

data center market investment by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across Malaysia .

. A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Malaysia data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Malaysia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 23

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

Coverage: Cyberjaya & Other locations ( Kuala Lumpur , Johor , Shah Alam, & Penang)

, , Shah Alam, & Penang) Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Malaysia by revenue & forecast (2020-2026)

by revenue & forecast (2020-2026) Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Classification of the Malaysia data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, electrical, mechanical, general construction services, and tier standard) with market sizing and forecast.

data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, electrical, mechanical, general construction services, and tier standard) with market sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors and sub-contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

