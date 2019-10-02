Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market to 2025: Electrical Equipment, Petroleum, Rubber, Chemical, and Plastic Products are the Key Drivers

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Type, by Products, by Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysia low voltage electric motor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-25.

Surging industrial sector on the account of growing manufacturing and export-oriented activities across several industries such as electrical equipment, petroleum, rubber, chemical, and plastic products are the key drivers for the growth of low voltage electric motors market in Malaysia. Additionally, initiatives such as Industry 4.0, coupled with continuous expansion in electrical and electronic equipment manufacturing industries, would fuel the market of low voltage electric motors across the country.

The industrial segment is expected to acquire the highest revenue share in the future due to considerable growth in the respective segment, owing to booming manufacturing and export-oriented activities. Favorable industrial activities in the country have further accelerated manufacturing production index which is projected to expand at 4.7% in 2019.

Additionally, expenditure incurred by the private sector which gets channeled into the service and manufacturing sectors would further spur the demand for low voltage electric motors across the region during the forecast period.



In 2018, considering the product type, fans and pumps accounted for the highest Malaysia low voltage electric motor market share in terms of market revenues, and pumps would continue as the key growing product type during the forecast period.



The report thoroughly covers the market by types, voltage, products, and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

3.1 Malaysia Country Indicators

3.2 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.3 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Products, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.8 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Trends



6. Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Types

6.1 Malaysia AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.1.1 Malaysia AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.1.2 Malaysia AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.1.3 Malaysia AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.2 Malaysia DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.2.1 Malaysia DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.2 Malaysia DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.2.3 Malaysia DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F



7 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Voltage

7.1 Malaysia Up to 60 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 Malaysia 60.1 V-200 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Malaysia 200.1V-1000 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Products

8.1 Malaysia Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Fans, 2015-2025F

8.2 Malaysia Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Compressor, 2015-2025F

8.3 Malaysia Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Pumps, 2015-2025F

8.4 Malaysia Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Conveyors, 2015-2025F

8.5 Malaysia Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Other Components, 2015-2025F



9 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Applications

9.1 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F

9.2 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F

9.3 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F

9.4 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Automotive Application, 2015-2025F

9.5 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Power Utility & Water Treatment Application, 2015-2025F

9.6 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



10 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Malaysia Government Spending Outlook

10.2 Malaysia Residential Sector Outlook

10.3 Malaysia Commercial Sector Outlook

10.4 Malaysia Oil & Gas and Power Sector Outlook

10.5 Malaysia Economic Overview

10.6 Malaysia Construction Sector Outlook



11 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Types

12.2 Malaysia Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Siemens AG

13.2 ABB ltd

13.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

13.4 WEG S.A.

13.5 Regal Beloit Corporation

13.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.8 Toshiba Corporation

13.9 Wolong Electric Group

13.9 Nidec Corporation



14 Key Strategic Recommendations



