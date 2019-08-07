Malaysia Online Advertising Market is Expected to Grow to USD 800 Million by 2023: Ken Research Analysis

- Percentage share of social media advertising in online advertising market is expected to positively incline registering a CAGR of close to 21% with growth in the number of social media users during 2019-2023. This would be facilitated by a proportionate rise in number of social media ads in the country by the end of 2023. This would accounts for almost 33 million social media users in the country in the same year.

- In terms of number of smart phone users, the contribution is anticipated to incline positively registering a CAGR of close to 28% during the forecast period. This is owing to the fast pace expansion using diversified advertising models and increased online advertising by mobile.

- The share of digital is expected to increase in the overall advertising market due to the increasing number of internet users along with increased social media penetration with an annual growth anticipated at close to 20% by the end of 2023.

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Online Advertising market growth will be facilitated by increasing number of internet users and expanding presence of international ad agency brands, robust digital infrastructure, arrival of new online advertising agencies and increasing smart phone penetration. The expenditure on online advertising by the companies is expected to increase due to the improvement in business environment and growing market for start-ups. The E-commerce market in Malaysia is expected to grow thus giving the companies another platform to reach out to their target customers. The instrumental role of government in improving the internet infrastructure and promoting mobile payments in the economy also will play a defining role in the future growth of this market in Malaysia.

In 2018, it has been analyzed that social media advertising has been the most popular one amongst sectors while the banner advertising has not been opted much. Industries are usually willing to spend close to USD 142 million on search advertising and USD 64 million on search advertising. Mobile is the most preferred medium for online advertising due to the large size of the ads and tendency of Malaysians to spend more time on Smart phones as compared to Desktops throughout the year. FMCG and E-commerce sector is spending huge amount on online advertising due to the presence of large number of players and little product differentiation. Omnicom, Dentsu Aegis, Publicis, IPG Mediabrands, Group M have been the most popular online advertising agencies while Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube have been popular choices in the online platforms.

The concept of Integrating AI into digital advertisement could revolutionize the industry. With close monitoring of customer behaviors especially monitoring their online presence would help advertisers target specific customers more efficiently than at present. With integration of AI advertisers can build a more scalable, customer-centric and effective model for advertising.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia Online Advertising Market Outlook to 2023 - By Medium (Desktop and Mobile), by Type (Search Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Banner Advertising, Video Advertising and Online classifieds and others), by Sectors (FMCG, Entertainment & Media, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and others) and by Model (Cost per click, Cost per mile and Cost per action) " believe that the market is expected to register positive CAGR of 20% in terms of online advertising spent during the forecasted period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered in Malaysia Online Advertising Market

By Online Advertising Medium (On the basis of Online Advertisement Spending)

Desktop

Mobile

By Types of Online Advertising (On the basis of Online Advertisement Spending)

Search Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Banner Advertising

Video Advertising

Online Classified & Others

By Different Sector/Industries (On the basis of Online Advertisement Spending)

Retail/E-Commerce

Travel

FMCG

Healthcare (Includes Pharmaceuticals)

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

BFSI

Others

By Pricing Models (On the basis of Online Advertisement Spending)

Cost per Click (CPC)

Cost per Mile (CPM)

Cost per Action (CPA)

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Key Target Audience

Advertising Agencies

Social Networking Platforms

End User Industries Investing in Online Advertising

Investors

Advertising Agencies Covered:

Group M

Publicis Groupe

IPG media brands

Dentsu Aegis

Omnicom

Advertising Platforms Covered:

Google

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/media-and-entertainment/advertising/malaysia-online-advertising-market-outlook/231940-94.html

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Malaysia Online Advertising Market

Malaysia Online Advertising Market Segmentation

SWOT Analysis of Malaysia Online Advertising Market

Trends and Development in Malaysia Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Issues and Challenges in Malaysia Online Advertising

Online Advertising Regulatory Scenario of Malaysia Online Advertising Market

Competitive Scenario in Malaysia Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Company Profiles of Malaysia Online Advertising Market

Malaysia Online Advertising Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendation in Malaysia Online Advertising Market

