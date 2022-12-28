Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2022 with Market Share of Leading Players - Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Sysmex

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on three IVD markets in Southeast Asia: Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is a fast-growing in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, which is witnessing increasing focus by leading global players in the market. Southeast Asia has been identified as one of the key regions in APAC region offering significant opportunities for IVD companies.

These three countries together represent a fast-growing geographic region offering significant opportunity for IVD companies. The total population of these three countries is over 310 million, which is close to the population in the United States.

Among these three countries, Singapore has established world class healthcare service capabilities in terms of infrastructure as well as skilled manpower. Though the population is less than 6 million, the Singapore market is attractive for IVD companies and it has become a medical tourism hub in the region.

Indonesia, on the other hand, is a country with a huge population of about 275 million people. The country is taking significant steps to improve its healthcare infrastructure, which is offering considerable opportunities for IVD companies.

The Malaysian market, with a population of about 32 million falls in between these two countries, both in terms of healthcare service capabilities and growth potentials.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, 2022 covers the following segments:

POC

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassays

Molecular Assays

Hematology

Coagulation

Microbiology and Virology

Blood Testing and Typing

Histology and Cytology

The report also profiles key companies in the market:

Abbott Diagnostics

ARKRAY

Beckman Coulter , Inc. / Danaher

, Inc. / Danaher Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

BioCytech Corporation

bioMerieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Caris Life Sciences

Cephei

CTK Biotech Inc

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom

DiaSorin S.p.A

Grifols S.A.

Healgen Scientific LLC

Hologic, Inc.

Horiba Medical

Lucence Diagnostics

Medical Innovation Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (Mediven)

Mindray (Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd.)

MiRXES Pte Ltd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)

QIAGEN

Reszon Diagnostics International

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Vela Diagnostics

Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Malaysia : Healthcare and Regulatory Landscape

: Healthcare and Regulatory Landscape Regulation of Medical devices in Malaysia

IVD Market Size Estimation and Forecast for Malaysia

Indonesia : Healthcare and Regulatory Landscape

: Healthcare and Regulatory Landscape Market Drivers and Challenges

The Health Insurance System

Policies on Procurement, Import, Market Authorization, and Halal Certification of IVDs

IVD Market Size Estimation and Forecast for Indonesia

Singapore : Healthcare and Regulatory Landscape

: Healthcare and Regulatory Landscape The Health Insurance System

Policies on Import, Registration, and Distribution of IVDs in Singapore

Recovery of the Medical Tourism Sector

IVD Market Size Estimation and Forecast for Singapore

The Combined IVD Markets of Malaysia , Indonesia , and Singapore

, , and Total IVD Market Size in Malaysia , Indonesia , and Singapore and Forecasts, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

, , and and Forecasts, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) Market Shares of the Leading IVD Companies (Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter , bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Sysmex, and Others) in Malaysia , Indonesia , and Singapore , 2022

Chapter 2: COVID-19 Testing Market Trends

COVID-19 Testing Trends in Malaysia (2020-2022)

(2020-2022) COVID-19 Testing Trends in Indonesia (2020-2022)

(2020-2022) COVID-19 Testing Trends in Singapore (2020-2022)

Chapter 3: Point-of-Care Tests

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Cancer Testing

Lipid Testing

Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

HIV

Hepatitis

Tuberculosis (TB)

Tropical Diseases

Dengue

Filariasis

Leptospirosis

Malaria

Typhoid

Respiratory Diseases

Sexual Health

Diabetes Testing - Blood Glucose Monitoring

Other POC tests

Chapter 4: Core Lab and Clinical Chemistry

Workstation Consolidation and Laboratory Automation

Core Lab: Market Analysis

Clinical Chemistry Market Analysis

Blood Gases and Electrolytes

Urinalysis

Chapter 5: Immunoassays

Cardiac Markers

Tumor Markers

Diabetes

Thyroid

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Immunoassay Segments

Chapter 6: Molecular Assays

Oncology

Genetic Diseases and Disorders

Prenatal Testing, Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing, etc.

Transplant Diagnostics

Leading Companies (Roche, Abbott, QIAGEN, and Others) in the Molecular Diagnostics (Non-Infectious Diseases) Markets in Malaysia , Indonesia , and Singapore , 2022

Chapter 7: Hematology

Laboratory-based Hematology: Technology and Market Trends

Leading Companies (Sysmex, Beckman Coulter /Danaher, Mindray, Roche, and Others) in the Laboratory-based Hematology Markets in Malaysia , Indonesia , and Singapore , 2022

Chapter 8: Coagulation

Impact of COVID-19

Lab-based Coagulation Testing

Chapter 9: Microbiology and Virology

Antibiotic Resistant Infections: Challenges and Solutions

Syndromic Testing

Diagnosis of Prevalent Infectious Diseases in Malaysia , Indonesia , and Singapore

, , and Hepatitis Testing

Sepsis and Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Testing

HIV Testing

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Testing

ToRCH

Respiratory Infection Testing

Clinical Microbiology and Virology Market Segments

Tuberculosis (TB) Testing

Other Prevalent Infectious Diseases and their Diagnosis in Malaysia , Indonesia , and Singapore

, , and ID/AST: Market Analysis

ID/AST Systems: Panels, Auto, and Supplies

Blood Culture

Chromogenic Media

Rapid Tests Performed on Colonies from Culture Media

Chapter 10: Blood Banking Services

Blood Typing and Grouping

Blood Testing

Market Trends Triggered by COVID-19 Pandemic

Blood Banking Service Markets in Malaysia

Blood Banking Service Markets in Indonesia

Blood Banking Service Markets in Singapore

Chapter 11: Histology and Cytology

HPV Testing: A Fast-Growing Market Segment

Technological Advancements in Histology and Cytology

Market Trends

Histology and Cytology Markets in Malaysia

Digital Pathology Solutions in Malaysia

Histology and Cytology Markets in Indonesia

Digital Pathology Solutions in Indonesia

Histology and Cytology Markets in Singapore

Digitization of Histology Laboratories in Singapore

Chapter 12: Company Profiles

