Malaysian Air Treatment Systems Market 2019-2020: Size, Growth Rate and Revenue Forecast to 2026
Jun 05, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Air Treatment Systems Market: Malaysia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Malaysia including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements. It also includes revenues from rental agreements.
This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Malaysia:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026) for the Total Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019-2026) for the Filter Replacement Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Technology Trends
- Trends by End-user (Residential vs. Commercial)
- Distribution Market Share (e-Commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
- New Products
- New Technologies
Companies Mentioned
- Amway
- Blueair AB
- Coway Co. Ltd.
- Cuckoo Homesys Co. Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Sharp Corporation
Key Topics Covered
I. Country Profile
II. Executive Summary
III. Consumer Behavior
IV. Market Drivers and Restraints
V. Market Drivers
a. Poor air quality
b. Rising incidences of respiratory illnesses
c. Growing heath consciousness
d. High disposable incomes
e. High quality service
f. Increasing promotions and discounts
VI. Market Restraints
a. Increasing competition
b. Price sensitivity
c. Risks associated with rental contracts
VII. Market Trends
a. Competitive landscape
b. Technology by brand
c. Panasonic
d. Sharp
e. Service training
f. Discounts & advertising
g. Marketing, advertising, and claims
h. IoT
i. IoT products
j. New products
k. Dyson product design
l. Average home size
m. Product features
n. Warranty and after sales
o. Certifications
VIII. Pricing Trends
IX. Market Data
a. Revenue forecasts, 2019-2026
b. Market share by revenues, 2019
c. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 201
d. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems, 2019
e. End user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019
f. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
g. Major cities, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
