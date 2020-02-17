Malaysia's Telecoms Market to 2025: CapEx Investments, Mobile Subscribers & Revenue, Broadband Subscribers, Thematics, Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Telecoms Industry Report 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Malaysian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telco Transaction Database

The report includes a comprehensive review of the Malaysia market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

Malaysia Telecoms Industry Report at a Glance



The Malaysian telecommunications market is a thriving mobile market with four large network operators, an incumbent fixed-line provider with near-monopoly and the overall market underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, albeit some political uncertainties.



The publisher forecasts that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2019-2025 period and fixed broadband subscribers will also continue to grow and increase its household penetration over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2010, sliding down every year since then.



Mobile subscribers numbers and revenue are growing strongly and the back of population growth and the market shift to postpaid.



The publisher expects the overall telecoms market to grow through to 2025 after a marked slow down in 2017 and 2018 due to legacy voice revenue pressure partially offset by mobile data growth.



Capex Investments



The Capex to GDP ratio remained relatively stable between 2014 and 2018 but has been sliding in 2019 and is expected to remain at the same level through to 2025. Telekom Malaysia nearly halved its Capex in 2019 while Maxis, Celcom and Digi have more consistent investment profiles.



Mobile Subscribers and Revenue



Over the last five years, the market shifted to postpaid as subscribers move to with increased data allowances. Overall, the number of prepaid subscribers decreased significantly. Mobile network operators are facing competitive pressure with the market shifting to legacy prepaid voice and SMS to data-centric usage increasingly becoming the sole offering differentiator.



According to our benchmark study of mobile data pricing, India has the lowest rate per GB at just a few cents per GB, while Australia and China had the biggest cost reduction per GB mostly due to increased data allowance in plans while Singapore remains expensive. Malaysia has the highest monthly download per user while pricing per GB decreased by half for Malaysian users.



Broadband Subscribers - FTTH Push and Fixed Wireless



The National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) is a Malaysian government program of building full-fibre networks to homes, businesses and government buildings covering 98% of the population by the end of 2023 with minimum speeds of 30Mbps and 500Mbps in urban areas and gigabit speeds in industrial areas. It is a public-private partnership of the government with four companies with a total government investment of RM11 billion.



The broadband market is now experiencing low growth mostly driven by low competition with Telekom Malaysia remaining the dominant fixed broadband incumbent.



Households growth and new investments by Maxis, TIME dotCom and YTL will drive up the fixed-broadband subscribers.



Thematics - Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / Infrastructure



Infrastructure funds, pension funds and government funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure.



Investment funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure. This report outlines some real market examples of how investors view and value these investments with real industry examples and EV/EBITDA comparatives and benchmarks.



The publisher predicts the next wave of transactions is likely to continue being about scale among small ISPs and largely about infrastructure for Telekom Malaysia, Maxis, Axiata and Digi.



In most markets, telcos operators increasingly find inorganic market growth very challenging, provided the limited scope for M&A due to regulatory barriers.



The arrival of 4G moved the Internet off our desktops into our palms and pockets, 5G could transform the network from something we carry around to something taking us around either virtually (augmented reality or virtual reality) or in reality (autonomous vehicles), the 5G outcome and benefits beyond fast connectivity remain largely unknown in terms of business models, investments required and timeline.

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Statistics

1.1 Malaysia Population

1.2 Malaysian Households

1.3 Malaysia's GDP



2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2019

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-2025

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025

2.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014-2019

2.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

2.4.3 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2018-2025



3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Telekom Malaysia Profile

3.1.1 Telekom Malaysia Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.2 Maxis Profile

3.2.1 Maxis Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.1 Celcom Profile

3.1.1 Celcom Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.2 DiGi Profile

3.2.1 Digi Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.3 TIMe dotCOM Profile

3.3.1 TIME dotCom Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.4 Other Players Profile

3.4.1 U Mobile

3.4.2 Other Telecoms Operators



4 Mobile Market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

4.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019

4.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2014-2019

4.1.3 Malaysia Smartphone Share, 2019

4.1.4 Malaysia Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2025

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

4.2.1 Historical Mobile Revenue, 2014-2019

4.2.1 Mobile Revenue Market Share, 2014-2019

4.2.2 Mobile Revenue Forecast, 2018-2025

4.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014-2019

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings and 5G Trials

4.3.2 Upcoming 5G Auctions

4.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)



5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2018-2025



6 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 Fixed Infrastructure

6.1.1 Government Plans - HSBB and NFCP

6.1.2 Submarine Cables

6.2 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape

6.2.1 Getting Ready for 5G

6.3 Telco Infrastructure Comparative



7 Thematics / Opportunities

7.1 Going for Scale

7.2 Going for Scope

7.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

7.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

7.4 5G versus Fixed

7.4.1 5G Overview

7.4.2 Fixed Broadband Networks Doing the Heavy Lifting Long Term



8 Telco Transaction Database



Companies Mentioned



Altel

Astro

Axiata

Celcom

Digi

edotco

Maxis

REDtone

Sacofa

Telekom Malaysia

TIME dotCom

Usaha Tegas

U Mobile

ViewQuest

YTL

