Malcolm W. McDonald Recognized for Excellence in Real Estate

An accomplished executive, Mr. McDonald was drawn to his career because of his paternal relatives, who had been involved in banking and real estate. He began his studies at Yale College, the undergraduate college of Yale University, earning a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude with high honors and high orations, from Yale College of Yale University in 1958. Subsequently, he obtained a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University in 1960. Beginning his career as the vice president of the First National Bank building in St. Paul that same year, he served in this capacity until 1977. Following this appointment, Mr. McDonald flourished with Space Center Inc. in St. Paul from 1977 until his retirement in 2004.

Active in a number of other professional and civic endeavors over the years as well, Mr. McDonald is presently involved with Project Success and Sherbrooke Capital. Recruited to the board of directors for HMN Financial Inc., he is additionally active as the vice chair of the investment council of the Minnesota State Board of Investment. He previously served as a member of the advisory boards for the Firstar Bank of Minnesota and the Hill Monastic and Manuscript Library at Saint John's University, as well as the board of the Yale Alumni Association of the Northwest. Additionally, Mr. McDonald found success for a number of years with the Scherer Brothers Lumber Co. and as an adjunct professor in the graduate management programs at the University of Saint Thomas.

Having contributed as a trustee to several organizations over the years, Mr. McDonald is designated as a trustee emeritus of the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, for which he had also been a founding member and chairperson, and the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, with which he was previously involved as the secretary and chair of the audit and investment committees. He has further excelled as a trustee and board member for Way to Grow in addition to a trustee and vice president of the Grotto Foundation. Thriving on the board of directors of the Minnesota Historical Society, Mr. McDonald has previously held positions with Ready4K, the Episcopal in Minnesota, the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence, the Lee & Rose Warner Foundation and the Minnesota Independent School Forum, among others.

Affiliated with the Informal Club since 1971, Mr. McDonald was honored with a recognition for outstanding service by the aforementioned club in 2019, which he considers to be the highlight of his career. He has also been inducted into Phi Gamma Delta and the Phi Beta Kappa Society, for which he has been also recognized as a fellow. Other accolades to his name include Bravo Awards from the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce and the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. In light of all his accomplishments, Mr. McDonald has been notably featured in Who's Who in Finance and Business, Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the Midwest and Who's Who in the World.

Born in Minneapolis to Malcom Blanchard McDonald and Ruth Virginia Stees, Mr. McDonald spent many happy years married to his late wife Judy Glynn Ballard beginning in 1959. Together they were the proud parents of three children, Malcolm Scott, Margaret Alice and Philip Brain. Married to Patricia Kathleen from 2005 until her passing in 2018, Mr. McDonald is also the grandfather to two granddaughters. In his free time, he enjoys exercising, gardening and traveling.

