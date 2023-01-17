Male grooming products market: APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The male grooming products market is segmented by application (shave care, hair care, skincare, fragrance, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shave care segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The segment includes razors, shaving lotions, brushes, oils, and other shaving kit alternatives. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for grooming products to maintain and shave beards. The growing demand is encouraging popular brands such as Gillette, Beardo, Brute, Axe, and Old Spice to increase their product offerings and expand their presence online.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Male Grooming Products Market 2023-2027

Male grooming products Market 2023-2027: Scope

The male grooming products market report also covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Vendors partnering with salons and spas is an emerging trend in the market.

The male grooming products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% between 2022 and 2027.

The male grooming products market comprises of several market vendors, including Beiersdorf Canada Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., GroomingLounge.com LLC, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., MALIN GOETZ , Molton Brown Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp. among others.

The growing number of fashion-conscious consumers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

APAC is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Male Grooming Products Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35640.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beiersdorf Canada Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., GroomingLounge.com LLC, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., MALIN GOETZ, Molton Brown Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and VI JOHN GROUP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global male grooming products market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Shave care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Beiersdorf Canada Inc.

12.4 CHANEL Ltd.

12.5 Coty Inc.

12.6 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

12.7 GroomingLounge.com LLC

12.8 Johnson and Johnson

12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.10 LOreal SA

12.11 MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.

12.12 Molton Brown Ltd.

12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA

12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

