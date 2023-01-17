Male grooming products market: APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

Jan 17, 2023, 06:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The male grooming products market is segmented by application (shave care, hair care, skincare, fragrance, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shave care segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The segment includes razors, shaving lotions, brushes, oils, and other shaving kit alternatives. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for grooming products to maintain and shave beards. The growing demand is encouraging popular brands such as Gillette, Beardo, Brute, Axe, and Old Spice to increase their product offerings and expand their presence online.
The male grooming products market report also covers the following areas:
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Vendors partnering with salons and spas is an emerging trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The male grooming products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% between 2022 and 2027.
- Who are the top players in the market?
The male grooming products market comprises of several market vendors, including Beiersdorf Canada Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., GroomingLounge.com LLC, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., MALIN GOETZ, Molton Brown Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp. among others.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The growing number of fashion-conscious consumers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
- What is the largest region in the market?
APAC is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
- The deodorants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13.19 billion. The improving living standards are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
- The hair styling products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,331.45 million. The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a growing preference for do-it-yourself (DIY) hair styling tools at home may impede the market growth.
Male Grooming Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
176
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.78%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 35640.91 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.87
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Beiersdorf Canada Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., GroomingLounge.com LLC, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., MALIN GOETZ, Molton Brown Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and VI JOHN GROUP
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global male grooming products market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global male grooming products market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Shave care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Shave care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Shave care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Shave care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Shave care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Fragrance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Fragrance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fragrance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Beiersdorf Canada Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Beiersdorf Canada Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Beiersdorf Canada Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Beiersdorf Canada Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 CHANEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Coty Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Coty Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Coty Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Coty Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Coty Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Edgewell Personal Care Co.
- Exhibit 131: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Edgewell Personal Care Co. - Segment focus
- 12.7 GroomingLounge.com LLC
- Exhibit 136: GroomingLounge.com LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 137: GroomingLounge.com LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: GroomingLounge.com LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 139: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 144: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 12.10 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 149: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 150: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 152: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 12.11 MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.
- Exhibit 154: MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: MacAndrews and Forbes Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Molton Brown Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Molton Brown Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Molton Brown Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Molton Brown Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Natura and Co Holding SA
- Exhibit 160: Natura and Co Holding SA - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Natura and Co Holding SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Natura and Co Holding SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Natura and Co Holding SA - Segment focus
- 12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 164: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 169: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 172: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 174: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 176: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 177: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 178: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 179: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 180: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 181: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 185: Research methodology
- Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 187: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations
