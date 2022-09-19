Male Hypogonadism Market Size to Grow by USD 684.95 Mn, AbbVie Inc. and Bayer AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The male hypogonadism market has been segmented by type (Klinefelter syndrome, Kallmann syndrome, and pituitary disorders) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the significant increase in the prevalence of male hypogonadism. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the male hypogonadism market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Male Hypogonadism Market 2022-2026

The male hypogonadism market size is estimated to grow by USD 684.95 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

The male hypogonadism market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bayer AG, Bio Techne Corp., Diurnal Group Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Ferring B.V., IBSA Institute Biochimique SA, Lipocine Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers male hypogonadism treatment, through its Testosterone Gel.

The company offers male hypogonadism treatment, through its Testosterone Gel. Bayer AG - The company offers Hormone-replacement therapies, which can help men with testosterone deficiency and improve their mental and physical well-being, sexual satisfaction, and quality of life.

The company offers Hormone-replacement therapies, which can help men with testosterone deficiency and improve their mental and physical well-being, sexual satisfaction, and quality of life. Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers treatment of testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism) in men, through its AXIRON testosterone solution.

The company offers treatment of testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism) in men, through its AXIRON testosterone solution. Endo International Plc - The company offers treatment of testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism) in men through testosterone replacement therapy.

The company offers treatment of testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism) in men through testosterone replacement therapy. Ferring B.V. - The company offers Testavan treatment options for men with hypogonadism, which is designed to enhance bioavailability. It is administered with a convenient hands-free applicator.

The company offers Testavan treatment options for men with hypogonadism, which is designed to enhance bioavailability. It is administered with a convenient hands-free applicator. IBSA Institute Biochimique SA - The company offers treatment of testosterone deficiency through its subsidiary, IBSA Pharma SAS.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the male hypogonadism market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as an increase in the incidence of hypogonadism and the increasing awareness about male hypogonadism and its treatment options will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the loss of patent exclusivities and increasing generic competition will restrict the market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market share is expected to increase by USD 13.48 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Sexual Enhancement Supplements Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sexual enhancement supplements market share is expected to increase by USD 801.29 million from 2021 to 2026.

Male Hypogonadism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 684.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aytu BioPharma Inc., Bayer AG, Bio Techne Corp., Diurnal Group Plc, Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Ferring B.V., IBSA Institute Biochimique SA, Lipocine Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Klinefelters syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Klinefelters syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Klinefelters syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Klinefelters syndrome - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Klinefelters syndrome - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Kallmann syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Kallmann syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Kallmann syndrome - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Kallmann syndrome - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Kallmann syndrome - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pituitary disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pituitary disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pituitary disorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pituitary disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pituitary disorders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 96: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 99: Endo International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 100: Endo International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Endo International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 102: Endo International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Ferring B.V.

Exhibit 104: Ferring B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Ferring B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Ferring B.V. - Key offerings

10.8 IBSA Institute Biochimique SA

Exhibit 107: IBSA Institute Biochimique SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: IBSA Institute Biochimique SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: IBSA Institute Biochimique SA - Key offerings

10.9 Lipocine Inc.

Exhibit 110: Lipocine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Lipocine Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Lipocine Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 113: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 118: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio