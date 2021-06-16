Malfunctions on the 'Cold-Side' and Optimized Provider Performance Among Key Findings in Annual State of Repairs Report

From manufacturer reliability and service provider performance to top equipment incidents and average cost per service, the report details never-before-seen insights to help restaurant operators take actionable steps for strategic R&M planning.

"Equipment repairs and maintenance cost the restaurant industry $26 billion annually. It's a huge line item on the P&L that can be controlled," said Daniel Estrada, co-founder and CEO of 86 Repairs. "By taking a holistic look at repair trends and spending, we can make smart recommendations for operators on how to manage their equipment, proactively approach maintenance, and save time and money on repairs."

Highlights from the State of Repairs Report include:

Top 10 Incident Requests by Equipment Type: 31.88% of all incidents fall under the cold-side category. A sample of requests from August 2020 included:

31.88% of all incidents fall under the cold-side category. A sample of requests from included: HVAC - 19.51%



Plumbing - 17.53%



Cold-Side Infrastructure - 9.88%



Walk-In Cooler - 9.88%



Handywork - 8.89%



Gas Fryer - 8.64%



Electrical - 8.40%



Ice Maker - 6.17%



Prep Table - 5.93%



Reach-In Refrigerator - 5.19%

Chill Out: No matter the restaurant type, cold-side service repairs were common and costly, with the average incident running $765.50 . Markets affect costs: Florida ($678.47) ; Illinois ($844.01) ; Texas ($1,051.00) ; North Carolina ($746.41) .





No matter the restaurant type, cold-side service repairs were common and costly, with the average incident running . Markets affect costs: ; ; ; . Performance Matters: There was a significant difference in the Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) between the best and worst-performing service providers. MTTR is a key indicator for evaluating the quality of a service provider—the shorter the MTTR, the shorter an operator's downtime. Top 25% performers respond 6% faster, cost 13% less, and solve an incident 222% faster.





There was a significant difference in the Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) between the best and worst-performing service providers. MTTR is a key indicator for evaluating the quality of a service provider—the shorter the MTTR, the shorter an operator's downtime. Top 25% performers respond 6% faster, cost 13% less, and solve an incident 222% faster. Cost Savings: Between hard costs and time, the sample set saved a total of $949,859.57 utilizing 86 Repairs. The importance of tracking repairs was underscored by the fact that during COVID-19, when restaurants had to cut back on nearly everything, they still kept their contracts with 86 Repairs as a proven cost-savings tool.





Between hard costs and time, the sample set saved a total of utilizing 86 Repairs. The importance of tracking repairs was underscored by the fact that during COVID-19, when restaurants had to cut back on nearly everything, they still kept their contracts with 86 Repairs as a proven cost-savings tool. Prevention is Key: If it isn't broken, eventually you're going to have to fix it. Investing in a preventative maintenance program will skip the hassle of expensive last-minute breakdowns and reduce operating costs associated with reactive, in-time repairs. A solid program can save up to 30% on energy costs alone.

"Broken refrigerators and ice machines are going to happen. It's the cost of doing business. Having actionable knowledge of when, why, and how to fix or replace equipment gives restaurants a leg up," added Estrada. "Operators are already leaning into technology and automation to streamline the rest of their business. Our data can help them be more effective when it comes to managing and paying for their equipment—directly affecting their bottom-line."

For more insights and to download a complete copy of the State of Repairs Report, visit https://www.86repairs.com/state-of-repairs-2021 .

