MALK Organics Secures $9MM+ Series B Investment

Leading plant-based milk brand plans to grow its retail footprint, increase marketing, and bring on new talent

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading alternative milk brand, MALK Organics announced today that it has closed a $9MM+ Series B investment round led by Benvolio Group and Rotor Capital.

This announcement follows a significant distribution expansion for MALK's line of plant-based milks and the launch of MALK's Chocolate Oat SKU, which is now rolling out nationwide. MALK will utilize this capital infusion to continue to expand its retail presence, increase marketing efforts, and continue to recruit high caliber team members.

"We are very pleased to announce this round of funding from our valued partners at Benvolio, Rotor, and more, which will help us continue to emerge as a leading organic plant-based milk brand." said MALK's CEO Jason Bronstad. "We have bold plans for MALK and are eager to build on the momentum we have garnered thus far as we continue to bring the cleanest milk alternative on the market to households throughout the country."

MALK's recent retail track record is one of the proof points that has drawn investors. Both lead investors, Benvolio Group and Rotor Capital, focus on growth-oriented brands and retail concepts, including other breakthrough companies in the health/wellness space.

"We are extremely bullish about MALK's growth prospects, because not only is the product highly differentiated in a growing on-trend category, but the seasoned team in place has delivered exceptional results in 2022 and has a strong plan to accelerate future revenue and achieve profitability," said Managing Partner of Benvolio Group, Sam Frankfort.

"Over the past 12 months, the MALK team has built a strong foundation by pioneering the premium plant-based milk segment, cultivating existing and new retail customer relationships, and attracting a dedicated, passionate team," said Managing Partner of Rotor Capital, Rich Keller. "We are excited to continue to support their journey to helping MALK achieve its greatest potential."

MALK Organics products can be found at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme and hundreds of other stores across the country. Incrementally, early in 2023 Publix will have product in all stores. MALK is also available online via Instacart.

About MALK Organics:

Founded in 2015, MALK Organics prides itself on leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category and beyond. Unlike the majority of their competitors, MALK products are certified organic and contain only 3-5 simple ingredients with no glyphosates, gums, fillers, or oils. MALK's products include Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Original Oat, Vanilla Oat, and Chocolate Oat. Most recently, through their #turnitaround campaign, the brand is encouraging consumers to pay attention to nutrition labels and be more conscious and aware of what ingredients are in the products they use on a day-to-day basis.

About Benvolio Group:

Benvolio Group is an investment firm that invests in early-stage branded consumer products and retail concepts. As evidenced by their early investment in brands like BodyArmor, their beverage and retail experience has been invaluable to the MALK team.

About Rotor Capital:

Rotor Capital is a private investment firm focused on investments in growth-oriented companies. Their investment portfolio includes other emerging plant-based food companies.

Contact: The Co-Op Agency

Erica Markle | 203.980.9953

[email protected]

SOURCE MALK Organics