Mallet London Partners with Iconic Lifestyle Brand COOGI for the Second Installment of the Highly Sought After Footwear Collaboration

The brands' previous collaboration in 2019 featured an exclusive and limited edition drop with two styles. The much anticipated release sold out within an hour. This time around, the drop will consist of Mallet's new Cyrus sneaker swathed in COOGI'S trademark colorful knit. Due to COOGI'S unique patterning, no two pairs are alike.

Mallet London Partners with Iconic Brand COOGI for the Second Installment of the Sought After Footwear Collaboration

"The first drop was such a great success, we had to bring it back in a bigger way," noted Mallet. "Our Cyrus silhouette provides the perfect canvas for COOGI'S bold designs on knitwear."

COOGI'S recognizable multicolored swirls were first popularized during the 90s hip-hop scene. The Australian brand continues to have lasting appeal as new generations of consumers discover its significance in fashion history and find innovative ways to incorporate it into modern fashion.

The limited edition styles, available in Black or White, will be released September 11th, 2021 and will be available for purchase at mallet.com and Saks Fifth Avenue. Prices start from $350.

The collaboration is part of a busy year for Mallet London who are in the midst of a major global expansion including recent launches at Saks Fifth Avenue in the U.S., Harry Rosen in Canada, David Jones in Australia and a pop up shop on London's famous Carnaby Street.

SOURCE Mallet London