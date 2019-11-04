Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of BioVectra Inc. for up to $250 Million

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced it has completed the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary BioVectra Inc. to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity investment firm.

The terms of the transaction were updated since initial announcement, with total consideration of up to $250 million including an upfront payment of $135 million and contingent consideration of $115 million based on the long-term performance of the business.

"This transaction marks an advancement of Mallinckrodt's strategic focus on branded, high-growth biopharmaceuticals," said Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we recognize the longer-term growth potential of BioVectra, we believe this company will best achieve its potential under H.I.G. Capital, and we are confident that this sale will enable us to participate financially in the future success of the business."

About BioVectra

BioVectra is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that serves global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with full-service cGMP outsourcing solutions for intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). An innovative and reliable service partner with a strong regulatory history, BioVectra has over 45 years of experience specializing in:

cGMP microbial fermentation

Complex chemistry – high potency APIs

Biologics

Formulation development

For more information about BioVectra, please visit www.biovectra.com.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELATED TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document about Mallinckrodt that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the potential use of proceeds from the divestiture; payment on future contingent payments; future financial condition and operating results; economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Mallinckrodt's businesses; and any other statements regarding events or developments that the company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: the buyer's ability to make payments on future contingent payments; general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which Mallinckrodt operates; the commercial success of Mallinckrodt's products; Mallinckrodt's ability to realize anticipated growth, synergies and cost savings from acquisitions; conditions that could necessitate an evaluation of Mallinckrodt's goodwill and/or intangible assets for possible impairment; changes in laws and regulations; Mallinckrodt's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of operations, technology, products and businesses generally and to realize anticipated growth, synergies and cost savings; Mallinckrodt's and Mallinckrodt's licensers' ability to successfully develop or commercialize new products; Mallinckrodt's and Mallinckrodt's licensers' ability to protect intellectual property rights; Mallinckrodt's ability to receive procurement and production quotas granted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; customer concentration; Mallinckrodt's reliance on certain individual products that are material to its financial performance; cost containment efforts of customers, purchasing groups, third-party payers and governmental organizations; the reimbursement practices of a small number of public or private insurers; pricing pressure on certain of Mallinckrodt's products due to legal changes or changes in insurers' reimbursement practices resulting from recent increased public scrutiny of healthcare and pharmaceutical costs; limited clinical trial data for Acthar Gel; complex reporting and payment obligations under healthcare rebate programs; Mallinckrodt's ability to navigate price fluctuations; future changes to U.S. and foreign tax laws; Mallinckrodt's ability to achieve expected benefits from restructuring activities; complex manufacturing processes; competition; product liability losses and other litigation liability; ongoing governmental investigations; material health, safety and environmental liabilities; retention of key personnel; conducting business internationally; the effectiveness of information technology infrastructure; and cybersecurity and data leakage risks; Mallinckrodt's substantial indebtedness and its ability to generate sufficient cash to reduce its indebtedness; and any future actions taken with respect to the Specialty Generics business.

These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Mallinckrodt's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Mallinckrodt does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Daniel J. Speciale, CPA

Vice President, Investor Relations and IRO

314-654-3638

daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Media

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

212-521-4879

mallinckrodt@kekstcnc.com

