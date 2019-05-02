MALLINCKRODT (MNK) ALERT: Johnson Fistel, LLP Commences Investigation of Mallinckrodt PLC; Encourages all Investors to Contact the Firm for Information

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has commenced an investigation into whether certain officers and directors of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) violated federal laws.

On May 1, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article claiming that Questcor, acquired by Mallinckrodt in 2014, "defrauded government health-care plans by illegally marketing H.P. Acthar Gel." The Company purportedly resorted to bribing doctors and their staff members. To market this expensive drug, the Company allegedly offered everything from Starbucks gift cards to free Las Vegas trips, lavish dinners, sponsored happy hours and karaoke excursions.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Mallinckrodt shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

