Mallinckrodt Raises Awareness of Critical Role Respiratory Therapists Play in Patient Care During Respiratory Care Week

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, United Kingdom, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, is proud to celebrate Respiratory Care Week (October 20-26, 2019), and honor the role of respiratory therapists in providing critical care to patients in respiratory distress.

There are more than 134,000 respiratory therapists in the U.S. Respiratory therapists work closely as part of medical teams to evaluate, treat and care for patients with breathing or other cardiopulmonary disorders. With more than 80 percent working in hospital settings, they play critical roles in neonatal intensive care units (NICU), emergency rooms, air transport and other areas of acute and critical care.

"Treating respiratory conditions requires in-depth medical knowledge and a sophisticated understanding of respiratory devices. We commend the respiratory therapists for their ability to act fast when critical moments arise," said Tunde Otulana, M.D. Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Mallinckrodt.

Respiratory therapists work with some of the most vulnerable patients in the hospital, such as term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) resulting from persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), a serious cardiorespiratory complication that can occur after birth. Respiratory therapists are also a vital part of transport teams that treat critically ill patients in emergency transit to critical care units, operating rooms and other centers of care.

Mallinckrodt is the maker of INOmax® (nitric oxide) gas for inhalation, indicated in the U.S. to improve oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in term and near-term (>34 weeks gestation) neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with ventilatory support and other appropriate agents.

INOmax nitric oxide product is distributed with INOmax delivery systems. INOmax Total Care® is a comprehensive platform inclusive of drug, device, service and disposables that includes regular maintenance, quality assessment and quality control; physician and clinician device training; 24/7/365 customer and technical support; and rapid response of product availability in an emergency, to help mitigate abrupt discontinuation of INOmax.

Respiratory Care Week is sponsored by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC). For more information, visit http://www.aarc.org/resources/programs-projects/respiratory-care-week/.

About INOmax®

In the U.S., INOmax is indicated to improve oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in term and near-term (>34 weeks gestation) neonates with HRF associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with ventilatory support and other appropriate agents. For more information, visit https://www.inomax.com/.

Important Safety Information

INOmax is contraindicated in the treatment of neonates dependent on right-to-left shunting of blood.

Abrupt discontinuation of INOmax may lead to increasing pulmonary artery pressure and worsening oxygenation.

Methemoglobinemia and NO 2 levels are dose dependent. Nitric oxide donor compounds may have an additive effect with INOmax on the risk of developing methemoglobinemia. Nitrogen dioxide may cause airway inflammation and damage to lung tissues.

levels are dose dependent. Nitric oxide donor compounds may have an additive effect with INOmax on the risk of developing methemoglobinemia. Nitrogen dioxide may cause airway inflammation and damage to lung tissues. In patients with pre-existing left ventricular dysfunction, INOmax may increase pulmonary capillary wedge pressure leading to pulmonary edema.

Monitor for PaO 2 , inspired NO 2 , and methemoglobin during INOmax administration.

, inspired NO , and methemoglobin during INOmax administration. INOmax must be administered using a calibrated, FDA-cleared Nitric Oxide Delivery System.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

