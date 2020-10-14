Mallinckrodt Receives Court Approval of "First Day" Motions to Support Business Operations

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company") today announced that it has received approvals from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for its "First Day" motions related to the Company' s voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed on October 12, 2020.

With the interim approvals granted by the Court, the Company can:

Access and use balance sheet cash to fund its operations;

Continue to pay employee wages and benefits without interruption;

Honor prepetition obligations owed to customers, such as chargebacks and rebates;

Pay vendors, suppliers and other partners in full under normal terms for goods received and services rendered on or after October 12, 2020 ; and

; and Otherwise manage its day-to-day operations in the ordinary course through the court-supervised process.

"With the Court's approval of our First Day motions, we can ensure uninterrupted patient access to our medicines while we move through this process. We are proceeding on our path to implement key agreements that will enable us to resolve legal uncertainties, maximize value, strengthen our balance sheet and move ahead with our strategic plans," said Mark Trudeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mallinckrodt. "I would like to thank our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to improving patient health outcomes. I also want to thank our customers, suppliers, business partners and other stakeholders for their continued support."

Additional information about the court-supervised process is available at www.advancingmnk.com . Court filings and other information related to the court-supervised process are available on a separate website administered by the Company's claims agent, Prime Clerk, at http://restructuring.primeclerk.com/Mallinckrodt ; by calling Prime Clerk representatives toll-free in the U.S. and Canada at 877-467-1570 or 347-817-4093 for international calls; or by emailing Prime Clerk at [email protected] .

For supplier-related inquiries, please call the Company toll-free in the U.S. at +1-833-954-2209 or +1-314-654-3008 for international calls, or email the Company at [email protected] .

Latham & Watkins LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are serving as counsel, Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as investment banker and AlixPartners LLP is serving as restructuring advisor to Mallinckrodt. Hogan Lovells is serving as counsel with respect to the Acthar® Gel matter.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com .

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELATED TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding future financial condition and operating results, legal, economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Mallinckrodt's businesses, and any other statements regarding events or developments the company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: the proposed settlement with governmental parties to resolve certain disputes relating to Acthar Gel; the possibility that such settlement will not be consummated and the risks and uncertainties related thereto, including the time and expense of continuing to litigate this dispute and the impact of this dispute on Mallinckrodt's financial condition and expectations for performance; the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus; the bankruptcy process, the ability of Mallinckrodt and its subsidiaries to obtain approval from the bankruptcy court with respect to motions or other requests made to the bankruptcy court throughout the course of the Chapter 11 cases and to negotiate, develop, obtain court approval of, confirm and consummate the plan of reorganization contemplated by the restructuring support agreement or any other plan that may be proposed, the effects of the Chapter 11 cases, including increased professional costs, on the liquidity, results of operations and businesses of Mallinckrodt and its subsidiaries; the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the restructuring support agreement, including the ability of the parties to negotiate definitive agreements with respect to the matters covered by the term sheets included in the restructuring support agreement, the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of any of the parties to terminate the restructuring support agreement and the ability of the parties to receive the required approval by the bankruptcy court and to satisfy the other conditions of the restructuring support agreement; governmental investigations and inquiries, regulatory actions and lawsuits brought against Mallinckrodt by government agencies and private parties with respect to its historical commercialization of opioids, including the amended non-binding agreement in principle reached by Mallinckrodt in connection with the announcement of its filing of the Chapter 11 petitions regarding the terms and conditions of a global settlement to resolve all current and future opioid-related claims; the suspension of trading of Mallinckrodt's ordinary shares on, and delisting from, the New York Stock Exchange and the effects of Chapter 11 on the interests of various constituents; scrutiny from governments, legislative bodies and enforcement agencies related to sales, marketing and pricing practices; pricing pressure on certain of Mallinckrodt's products due to legal changes or changes in insurers' reimbursement practices resulting from recent increased public scrutiny of healthcare and pharmaceutical costs; the reimbursement practices of governmental health administration authorities, private health coverage insurers and other third-party payers; complex reporting and payment obligations under the Medicare and Medicaid rebate programs and other governmental purchasing and rebate programs; cost containment efforts of customers, purchasing groups, third-party payers and governmental organizations; changes in or failure to comply with relevant laws and regulations; Mallinckrodt's and its partners' ability to successfully develop or commercialize new products or expand commercial opportunities; Mallinckrodt's ability to navigate price fluctuations; competition; Mallinckrodt's and its partners' ability to protect intellectual property rights; limited clinical trial data for Acthar Gel; clinical studies and related regulatory processes; product liability losses and other litigation liability; material health, safety and environmental liabilities; potential indemnification liabilities to Covidien pursuant to the separation and distribution agreement; business development activities; retention of key personnel; the effectiveness of information technology infrastructure including cybersecurity and data leakage risks; customer concentration; Mallinckrodt's reliance on certain individual products that are material to its financial performance; Mallinckrodt's ability to receive procurement and production quotas granted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; complex manufacturing processes; conducting business internationally; Mallinckrodt's ability to achieve expected benefits from restructuring activities; Mallinckrodt's significant levels of intangible assets and related impairment testing; labor and employment laws and regulations; natural disasters or other catastrophic events; Mallinckrodt's substantial indebtedness and its ability to generate sufficient cash to reduce its indebtedness; future changes to U.S. and foreign tax laws or the impact of disputes with governmental tax authorities; and the impact of Irish laws.

These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Mallinckrodt's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 26, 2020. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Mallinckrodt does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Daniel J. Speciale

Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations Officer

314-654-3638

[email protected]

Media

Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash / Aura Reinhard

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Government Affairs

Mark Tyndall

Senior Vice President, Government Affairs

& Chief Counsel, Litigation

202-459-4141

[email protected]

