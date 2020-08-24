Mallinckrodt's Hobart, N.Y. Site Recognized With Two Manufacturing Leadership Awards

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: MNK), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Specialty Generics business has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Award winner for outstanding achievement by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

The Specialty Generics business' Hobart, N.Y. manufacturing site received awards for outstanding achievement in two categories – Operational Excellence Leadership and Engineering and Production Technology Leadership.

Spiro Gavaris, President, Mallinckrodt Specialty Generics said, "We are extremely proud to receive the National Association of Manufacturers' prestigious manufacturing leadership awards for the third consecutive year. This recognition further demonstrates Mallinckrodt's history of innovative manufacturing solutions, our focus on being the US-based supplier of choice for specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients, and our commitment to providing patients access to quality medicines."

This year, Mallinckrodt's Hobart, N.Y. manufacturing site was recognized in the Operational Excellence Leadership category for its Packaging Changeover Improvement Project that successfully reduced the changeover time of packaging lines by 50% and decreased the variability of time to completion.

The Hobart site's Packaging Serialization Project was an award winner in the Engineering & Production Technology Leadership category for its achievement in upgrading the facility's packaging lines, which enabled production of fully serialized pharmaceutical finished product with full pallet aggregation two years ahead of FDA requirements.

"We are very pleased that NAM's Leadership Council has recognized our Hobart site for manufacturing leadership in operational excellence, as well as engineering and production technology," said David Hollingshead, Senior Director of Manufacturing. "Achieving six awards in the last three years is testimony to our employees' dedication to the strategy development and deployment process in becoming a premier manufacturing site. Continuous improvement is core in the mindsets and behaviors of our most important asset – our people."

Mallinckrodt will be recognized at the 16th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala which will be held virtually on October 8, 2020.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market, and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala or Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit, please go to www.MLCRethink.com.

About the National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states.

The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. It is on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes.

www.nam.org

