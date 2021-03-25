Mallory Lindgren Appointed Vice President of Renewables at Westwood

Lindgren started at Westwood in 2007 and quickly took on more responsibilities as she exemplified great leadership and innovation within the renewables community. Mallory has overseen Westwood's solar business since 2016 and has led it through exponential growth to become the firm's largest market in 2020.

"I have always been fascinated by how things are interrelated, and I appreciate the renewables markets for challenging me every day to think of new solutions for our customers and company growth," says Lindgren. "It is an opportunity to elevate Westwood's place in a constantly evolving industry as we forge ahead into a clean energy future."

In Lindgren's new role, she is responsible for developing Westwood's strategic pursuit of national renewable energy markets. "Westwood is on a road of rapid growth," adds Lindgren. "There is tremendous opportunity within the industry to harness our extensive wind, solar, storage, and power delivery experience to create integrated hybrid solutions that utilize our full-service capabilities and meet the goals of our clients. I am both excited and proud to be a part of such a transformative industry."

Lindgren has expanded Westwood's visibility in her 14 years with the firm by championing community involvement, increasing media exposure, and being involved with numerous industry organizations. Lindgren's initiative has been proudly recognized as she was named to the Renewable Energy World's 2018 40 Under 40 Solar and Midwest Energy News' "40 Under 40" lists in 2016. She is an active member of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE) and has held leadership positions at the national and local level. She is a Westwood shareholder and currently serves on the board of directors.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for private development, public infrastructure, wind energy, solar energy, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work For Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

