GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallory M. O'Connor is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Talented Author and Art Historian for her years of dedicated work in the field of Education.

As a noted art historian, author, and educator, Ms. O'Connor is distinguished in her field for her 45 years of hard work and perseverance.

Mallory M. O’Connor is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Ms. O'Connor studied Art at the University of California in 1961. After marrying, moving to Mexico, and having a baby, she moved to Ohio in 1965. She then received three degrees from Ohio University: a Bachelor of Fine Art degree, a Master of Fine Arts degree in Art History, and a Master of Arts degree in American History.

Next, she taught as an Art History instructor at the University of Florida from 1969-1977. In 1985, she took on a role as a Humanities instructor at Nova Southeastern University. She next worked as a Curator for the Thomas Center Gallery from 1985-1994. Ms. O'Connor worked as an Associate Professor of Art History at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, FL, from 1999-2005, earning Emeritus status in 2005. After retiring in 2005, she opened an Arts Consultation Business, oconnorartLLC.



She has been on a number of boards, and has been an exhibit designer for the Florida Museum of Natural History since 1997. She received numerous grants from the Florida Humanities Council, and additional grant funding from the Southern Arts Federation, Florida Arts Council, and the Ulrich Bay Foundation. Ms. O'Connor won the First Prize in Fiction by the Northern California Publishers and Authors and a Silver Medal Presidential Award for Fiction by Florida Authors.

Ms. O'Connor wrote multiple books available on Amazon including Lost Cities of the Ancient Southeast, and Florida's American Heritage River, both published by the University Press of Florida. She has written several novels including Epiphany's Gift, Key to Eternity, and The American River Trilogy. Lost Cities of the Ancient Southeast won a Design award in 1996. She was a feature writer for Business to Business magazine. An avid writer, Ms. O'Connor wrote articles for the American Indian Art Magazine, the Journal of Popular Culture, the Florida Humanities Council Forum Magazine, and the Women's Art Journal. Additionally, she wrote copy for art exhibits, including catalogs, brochures, and press releases.

On a personal note, she enjoys spending time with family, hiking, horseback riding, and traveling to California and France.

For further information, please visit https://mallorymoconnor.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

