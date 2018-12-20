Mally Mall Produced Projects Continue to Carry Massive Momentum within the Music Industry

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arms Around You, the posthumous collab with XXXTentacion and Lil Pump, with vocal assists from Swae Lee and Maluma, produced by three-time Grammy-award winning producer Mally Mall, co-produced with JonFX and Skrillex, continues to break records taking the number 2 spot on Billboard mid-November. The single hit 100 million streams in its release week and its video, dropping just a month ago, racked up 7 million views in less than 10 hours of debut. The Arms Around You lyric video has 64.5 million views with the Official Music Video posting over 70 million views in less than 30 days.

The hit-making music producer had this to say about the Arms Around You project, "Again, I continue to feel so incredibly blessed to be a part of this collaboration. Nothing but love and gratitude to XXXTentacion's Mother Cleopatra. As I have said before this young talent has an omnipresent spirit and I truly hope we have made him proud."

Earlier this summer, two of the Rae Sremmurd Mally Mall-produced singles, Power Glide and Guatemala received certified Platinum status - Power Glide going Platinum 3 times and Guatemala 2 times, the latter being featured on the TV sound track of the popular cult classic, The Purge.

Mall's produced single, "Motto" featuring G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert on David Guetta's double LP "7", is poised to go Platinum, while Mall's back-to-back studio projects will yield an array of high-profile releases early in the New Year:

a Jason Derulo song, "Last Night" featuring Quavo, Young Thug, Gucci Mane and Offset;

French Montana's Jungle Rules 2, which Mall is Executive Producing; and

Mally Mall is repped by Gordon Dillard of Maverick Management in Beverly Hills, CA.

Born and raised in Northern California of Brazilian/Egyptian heritage, Mally Mall started his music career working with industry veterans Ant Banks and Rick Rock. Influenced by the Bay Area music scene, Mall has unequivocally helped to shape the landscape of the music industry today working with a 'who's who' of artists ranging from Drake and Justin Bieber to The Weeknd and 2 Chainz.

