Malman Law Celebrates 25 Years of Legal Advocacy

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It was in 1994 that attorney Steven J. Malman recognized his passion for helping those in need following a severe accident. Since its inception, Malman Law has focused on providing clients with the advocates they need so that they can recover even when the insurance company places the odds against them.

The Malman Law team is dedicated to helping their clients at every stage of the injury claim process. At the firm, Malman Law has never taken the approach that a client is just another number or tick in their record book; instead, their clients are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve. Each client is assigned a legal team that devotes their efforts solely to that case until they reach the best possible outcome – further proving their commitment to each client they take on.

To date, Malman Law has represented over 20,000 clients in injury cases involving car accidents, nursing home abuse, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, and even medical malpractice.

The firm has received numerous awards and recognitions over the years, including:

10 Best Attorney Client Satisfaction from the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys 2016-2018

A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau

Lawyers of Distinction, 2018

Multimillion-Dollar Advocates Forum

Newsweek.com Legal Superstars, 2015

America's Top 100 Attorneys

Top Ten Attorney, NAOPIA

On their website, client testimonials boast about the superior level of customer service received, and Malman Law maintains excellent status on peer review and client review websites to this day.

The team consists of seasoned injury law advocates, including a physician with a law degree on-staff to help expedite injury cases for their clients.

The firm plans to continue forward and grow stronger. They have marked a presence in their field that makes them a top firm in Chicago for those in need of injury representation.

About Malman Law: Malman Law is based out of Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1994, they have represented over 20,000 clients and earned more than $200,000,000 in compensation for their clients. They offer free consultations and are available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Media contact:

Steven J. Malman, President

Malman Law

205 West Randolph, Suite 610, Chicago, IL 60606

Phone: (312) 629-0099

Email: smalman@malmanlaw.com

SOURCE Malman Law