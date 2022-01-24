Malnutrition in Early Life Sets Stage for Metabolic Disorders, Says New Review in Chinese Medical Journal

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolic disorders have become so common that many are regarded as pandemics. Unfortunately, treatments for these disorders are limited and their causes are unclear. The general consensus is the onset of metabolic disorders in adult life depends mostly on genetic predisposition and lifestyle. However, a growing body of scientific evidence is starting to reveal that this does not represent the whole picture.

Clinical studies show that inappropriate nutrition during pregnancy and early life can set the stage for metabolic disorders in adulthood. This happens because the fetus or newborn performs a preventive metabolic programming to 'prepare' itself for later in life. When these predictive responses are not met, the growing individual becomes more susceptible to chronic diseases later in life. Thus, there is an urgent need to focus more on how the early-life stages affect the incidence and prevention of metabolic disorders.

In an effort to increase awareness of this issue and aid future researchers, a research team led by Prof. Xin-Hua Xiao from Peking Union Medical College and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, China, published a literature review in Chinese Medical Journal on 20 August 2020, and made available a YouTube video with their key findings. In their article, the researchers summarize the main approaches and findings of representative studies on how early-life malnutrition can lead to an increased risk of metabolic diseases in adult life.

Moreover, the review covers recent advances in how epigenetics mediates metabolic memory after early-life malnutrition through mechanisms such as DNA methylation, changes in miRNA expression and activity, and histone modifications. Finally, the researchers summarize studies describing how early lifestyle interventions may help prevent metabolic disorders. "We believe that the prevention and management of metabolic disorders should be extended to early life, even during fetal and infant stages, which is the critical window for physiological programming," remarks Prof. Xiao.

Overall, this review article shall assist future researchers seeking to combat metabolic disorders in what may be the most effective way: long before they manifest, as Prof. Xiao concludes, "We emphasize and call for more widespread attention to early-life environments. Preventive actions in early life might dramatically restrain the rapid increase of patients with metabolic disorders and alleviate the huge economic burden they represent globally." This could help the medical community serve patients better and prevent more people from suffering chronic diseases.

