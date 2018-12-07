Malong Technologies CEO Dr. Dinglong Huang Named a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader

As part of a cohort of 125 new YGL members, Dr. Huang was selected from thousands of candidates from all over the world after a public nomination process, evaluations and interviews led by selection committees within the WEF. The Forum of Young Global Leaders has more than 1,300 members and alumni representing more than 100 nationalities. Young Global Leaders include CEOs of startups and Fortune 500 companies, heads of government, recipients of the Nobel Prize, Academy Award winners and United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors.

"Every year, the Forum of Young Global Leaders recognizes the world's leading changemakers under 40. Our role is to further cultivate their ability and influence to improve the state of the world," said Mariah Levin, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum.

"It's a great honor to join the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders 2019 cohort, which I accept on behalf of my colleagues at Malong and the global AI research community," said Dr. Huang. "My colleagues and I know we need to build and sustain new relationships all over the world to show how AI can contribute to solving society's greatest challenges. The World Economic Forum has enabled a much deeper level of engagement with other stakeholders. I'm excited to serve as a YGL."

Malong Technologies is also a member of the WEF's Technology Pioneers. Dr. Huang participated in the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China in September 2018, and at the Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2019.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, launched the Forum of Young Global Leaders in 2004 as a way of helping the world meet increasingly complex and interrelated challenges. Today, the Forum of Young Global Leaders is an independent non-profit foundation recognized by Swiss law that forms an integral part of the World Economic Forum, with YGLs playing visible roles in Forum meetings, initiatives and projects. The Forum of Young Global Leaders is a five-year leadership program, bringing together diverse, dynamic and globally representative leaders with the mission to create a community with the vision, courage and influence to drive positive change in the world.

About Malong Technologies:

Malong Technologies is an artificial intelligence company that provides state-of-the-art computer vision technology for the enterprise. Founded in 2014, the company develops products and solutions for businesses worldwide based on award-winning scientific research. Malong Technologies is on a mission to help enterprises transform with AI to increase efficiency and quality across industries such as retail and healthcare. The company's headquarters are in Shenzhen, China, with teams in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo and Bentonville, USA. For more information, visit https://www.malong.com.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

