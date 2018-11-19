Malta Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 50th Anniversary with First U.S. Tour

The Valletta 2018 Tour commences in Philadelphia on November 27, 2018 at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts , continues to North Bethesda on November 29 at the Music Center at Strathmore , and culminates in New York City on December 1 at Carnegie Hall .

"The timing for this inaugural debut of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra in the United States underscores Malta's cultural sophistication and diverse offerings at a time when we are experiencing a dramatic increase in tourism to the Maltese Islands from the U.S. Market," said Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority North American Representative.

About the Valletta 2018 Tour

This project was initiated and implemented by the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) together with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, endorsed by the Valletta 2018 Foundation and supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Malta to the USA, Malta Tourism Authority and Culture and Arts Foundation.

About the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

The MPO is Malta's leading cultural institution and only professional orchestra, representing Maltese art and culture on the world stage. Since first touring abroad in 2001, the Orchestra has performed in 11 countries across three continents. The MPO presently embarks on at least one international tour each season, with recent tour concerts in prestigious halls such as the Berliner Philharmoniker and the Musikverein Austria.

