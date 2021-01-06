Malwarebytes Promotes Thomas R. Fox to President After Leading Transformative Change in the Business

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced Thomas R. Fox, its current chief financial officer, has been promoted to President, in recognition of his significant and diverse contributions since joining the company in 2018. In this new role, he will also retain the title of CFO. During his tenure, Tom has successfully led the company's operations through transformative change and helped drive both accelerating growth and improved profitability. In doing so he has led the refinement and amplification of the company's strategic vision; made critical improvements to a wide range of business systems and processes; rearchitected the company's end-to-end planning infrastructure; and established a vital new operating cadence that has dramatically improved internal alignment and execution across the business.

"Tom has been an extraordinary partner to me, the Board and the executive team over the past two and a half years," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO and co-founder of Malwarebytes. "His leadership has been instrumental in helping Malwarebytes mature and grow as an organization. His keen strategic perspective and deep understanding of our operations make him an ideal fit to formally assume the duties of President. He has addressed each new challenge as an opportunity to help us get better and we are a much stronger company for it. I look forward to Tom's ongoing partnership as we take the important next steps on our growth journey."

"I would like to thank Marcin for this promotion and for the confidence it so clearly expresses," said Tom. "I am excited about the future of Malwarebytes and believe strongly in the company's potential to do even greater things for our customers, employees, and shareholders. As President, I look forward to supporting Marcin and the executive team in maximizing our competitiveness in the marketplace, empowering our employees to do their best, and continuing to strive toward operational excellence."

As President & CFO, Tom leads finance, accounting, corporate strategy, legal affairs, and workplace operations at Malwarebytes. He has nearly 20 years of leadership experience in high-growth technology businesses in both financial and operating roles. Before Malwarebytes, Tom was CFO of Angie's List, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) and prior to that he spent over a decade at NAVTEQ Corp. (NYSE: NVT), and later Nokia, where he held executive and managerial roles across sales, product management, strategy, and investor relations. Tom also serves as an advisory board member at privately-held ZYAAH, Inc. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BBA from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

