Malwarebytes Recruits Dariusz Paczuski as Senior Vice President of Marketing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM, a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced that it has hired Dariusz Paczuski as senior vice president of marketing, to help scale the company's consumer and enterprise businesses. Paczuski joins Malwarebytes from Verizon Media where he served as vice president of consumer growth marketing, leading global brand, creative, product, and performance marketing for their $7.5B advertising, media, commerce, and subscription businesses – serving nearly 900 million people around the world.

"Malwarebytes is at an exciting stage where marketing will help us serve customers better, reach new customers, and fully realize our exponential growth potential," said Marcin Kleczynski, co-founder & CEO of Malwarebytes. "As our new senior vice president of marketing, Dariusz brings his experience and expertise from leading marketing organizations at scale to accelerate our next stage of growth."

In his role at Verizon Media, Paczuski led marketing across their portfolio of notable global brands including Yahoo, Huffpost, AOL, TechCrunch, and Engadget. Prior to his tenure at Verizon Media, Paczuski held leadership positions at technology innovators such as Yahoo, Telenav, Microsoft, Tellme, AOL, and Netscape, developing a reputation for driving growth through brand, product, and performance marketing.

"I was immediately drawn to Malwarebytes and its incredible potential, driven by a strong mission to give people and businesses peace of mind in a growing and evolving cyberthreat landscape," said Dariusz Paczuski. "I'm excited to take this brand to the next level, serving our customers even better, transforming a 'best kept secret' to a household name, and amplifying our brand and business growth."

To read more about Malwarebytes visit our blog , follow us on Twitter , or check us out on LinkedIn .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 750 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

CONTACT: Lisette Rauwendaal, [email protected]

SOURCE Malwarebytes

Related Links

https://www.malwarebytes.org

