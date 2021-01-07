MAM Names Sandra Abdallah CEO North America

Abdallah brings to MAM more than 20 years of senior management expertise from previous positions at high-profile brands. Most recently, Abdallah was General Manager of the Bath and Beauty Division of Centric Brands. In her role at Centric Brands, Abdallah led all aspects of the company's Bath and Beauty Division including P&L management, product development, licensor partnerships, retail channel strategy, sales, and sourcing. Prior to her tenure at Centric Brands, Abdallah spent fourteen years at L'Oreal Consumer Products Division in senior leadership roles including Vice President, Field Sales, Vice President, Business Development and ultimately serving as Vice President, ecommerce/Multi-Channel where she led all eRetail efforts across seven consumer brands.

Abdallah holds a BBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Ohio University and in addition received certification from Harvard University's Executive Leadership Training program.

"It is an honor to join such a successful brand that is grounded in research, consumer needs, and functionality," said Abdallah. "As a mother myself, I have conviction for what the MAM brand represents because of the superiority and safety of every product we have been bringing to market for over 45 years. I know from personal experience parents are demanding, but so is this brand. I could not be more proud to lead the future of MAM North America."

About MAM

MAM was founded over 40 years ago with the firm conviction that there is nothing that creates a more lasting effect than focusing on the healthy development of babies. MAM combines technological innovation, medical function and contemporary design to develop superior baby care products. More than 70 million MAM products are sold each year in almost 60 countries. To find out more about MAM and the company's range of award-winning pacifiers, bottles, cups, teethers, oral care items, coordinating accessories and gift sets visit www.mambaby.com.

