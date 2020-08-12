MAM Partners with Good+Foundation to Donate To Families in Need

"For more than 40 years, we have positioned ourselves as an industry leader in developing innovative baby products with a focus on the well-being, safety and health of babies," said Ria Calong-Russo, Vice President of Marketing MAM USA. "We have long admired the work of Good+Foundation giving families life changing support to improve outcomes for children across generations. We are proud to partner with them with the donation of our MAM Trainer Bottle as part of their efforts to provide essential items to contribute to a healthier, safer environment for parents and children in the communities they serve."

"We're proud to partner with MAM given their commitment to healthy babies and toddlers," says Katherine Snider, Executive Director of Good+Foundation. "This generous donation of 15,000 bottles will ensure that Good+ families have access to critical resources during a time of unprecedented need."

Designed for an easy transition from bottle to cup, the MAM Trainer Bottle includes one soft silicone nipple and one extra soft spout. The wide openings make it easy to fill and clean and the non-slip handles make it easy for babies to hold.

For more information about MAM and the company's products that support the individual development of each child and make everyday life easier for babies and parents visit www.mambaby.com.

About MAM

MAM was founded over 40 years ago with the firm conviction that there is nothing that creates a more lasting effect than focusing on the healthy development of babies. MAM combines technological innovation, medical function and contemporary design to develop superior baby care products. More than 70 million MAM products are sold each year in almost 60 countries. To find out more about MAM and the company's range of award-winning pacifiers, bottles, cups, teethers, oral care items, coordinating accessories and gift sets visit www.mambaby.com.

ABOUT GOOD+FOUNDATION

Good+Foundation is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family.

With an early focus on mothers and children, Good+ expanded programming in 2010 to strengthen support for non-custodial and formerly incarcerated fathers to address one of the root causes of cyclical poverty: father absence. Today, the organization partners with a national network of social service programs to pair goods – such as cribs, car seats and diapers – with mental health support, workforce development, co-parenting classes, preparation for the high school equivalency exam and more. By giving fathers tools, dignity and opportunities to re-engage with their families, mothers are getting more support, children are getting greater access to their fathers and men are learning how to become the dads they want to be.

Good+Foundation has offices and warehouses in New York City and Los Angeles and strategically distributes more than $6 Million worth of goods each year across the country. In 2019, 87 percent of expenses went directly back into Good+ programs. The organization has earned seven consecutive 4-star ratings on Charity Navigator – the highest rating possible – as well as a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and accreditation by the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance for transparency, efficiency and operations.

For more information visit https://goodplusfoundation.org/

