Mama Bears Giving Circle Raises Over $80,000 for LGBTQ+ Benefiting Nonprofits

Legacy Collective and Real Mama Bears Raise Funds for Nonprofits Empowering the LGBTQ+ Community

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective's Mama Bears Giving Circle has raised over $80,000 to issue grants to nonprofits supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Each of the four LBGTQ+ focused nonprofits chosen in the first grant round received $17,500 to continue their work. The participating partner organizations receiving funding are Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, and Tyler Clementi Foundation. In addition to these nonprofits, Real Mama Bears has received over $10,000 to help further their reach.

Founder of Real Mama Bears, Liz Dyer, shares her feelings about the success of the first grant round and the future of the Mama Bears Giving Circle.

"I'm so excited about what the Mama Bears Giving Circle has already accomplished and I'll never forget what it feels like to award these first four grants," states Dyer. "But, we have only just begun! There is so much more work to be done, so many more LGBTQ+ lives to touch and encourage. My hope is that this great beginning will inspire thousands of others to join the Mama Bears Giving Circle and take advantage of this opportunity for us to collectively invest in making the world a kinder, safer, more loving place for all LGBTQ+ people to live and thrive."

The Mama Bears Giving Circle donors have voted on four new nonprofit partners. The second round of funding raised from the giving circle will be allocated to the following organizations:

Texas Health Action: The Kind Clinic: Since 2015, Texas Health Action has provided health services without stigma or judgment and has empowered the community through outreach and education. Texas Health Action operates Kind Clinic, TeleKind, and Waterloo Counseling Center.

Resource Center: Resource Center empowers the LGBTQIA+ communities and all people affected by HIV through improving health and wellness, strengthening families and communities and providing transformative education and advocacy.

Covenant House Greater Washington: Covenant House Greater Washington serves the region by supporting and transforming the lives of youth ages 18-24 experiencing homelessness, disconnection, and exploitation by offering a safe harbor and supportive services to help these young adults in achieving housing, career, and economic stability.

Keshet: Keshet equips Jewish organizations with the skills and knowledge to build LGBTQ-affirming communities and create spaces in which all queer Jewish youth feel seen and valued, and advance LGBTQ rights nationwide.

To learn more about the Mama Bears Giving Circle, visit https://legacycollective.org/mamabears/

About Legacy Collective

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

