Mama's Girls 2: Sugar Ain't Sweet Production Looks to Change the Way People View Diabetes Prevention and Care in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) has joined forces with Garret Davis Productions and the Prince Hall Shriners to bring the production Mama's Girls 2: Sugar Ain't Sweet to the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, December 8th. This free, comedic play aims to change the way people think about diabetes prevention and care through entertainment and laughter.

The comedy features a family of five hilarious sisters who come together to take care of their youngest sibling, Baby Girl, after she's diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Together, the family learns about diabetes and how to take charge of their own health.

Mama's Girls 2 raises awareness of the risks, prevention and management associated with diabetes particularly for African American communities. Through laughter, this play teaches families how to support loved ones who have been diagnosed.

Rashawn Moore, 28, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2015, saw Mama's Girls 2 last year when it toured in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. "When [Baby Girl] found out, it was the same way I found out. She was thinking, 'Oh my God—my family! What am I going to do?'" Moore says. "It was so relatable. This was real life."

Doors open at 11:30am ET on Saturday, December 8th, and the performance will start at 12:00pm ET. The event is free to the public. To register and receive tickets, visit www.mamasgirls.net.

Approximately every 21 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. Nearly half of the American adult population has diabetes or prediabetes, and more than 30 million adults and children are living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization on a mission to prevent and cure diabetes, as well as improve the lives of all people affected by the disease. For nearly 80 years, the ADA has driven discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. Magnifying the urgency of this epidemic, the ADA works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with the illness, those at risk of developing diabetes and the health care professionals who serve them by initiating programs, advocacy and education efforts that can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit us at diabetes.org. Information is available in English and Spanish. Join the conversation with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

The Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine (Prince Hall Shriners) is a fraternal, social and charitable organization that is 125 years old. It has more than 35,000 members in 227 constituent Shrine Temples and 200 courts in the Continental United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, England, Spain, Hawaii, Japan, Korea, Guam, Thailand, Panama, and the Bahamas. The Prince Hall Shriners take great pride in its Auxiliary which is composed of wives, sisters, mothers and daughters of the membership – officially referred to as the Imperial Court Daughters.



The Prince Hall Shriners National Diabetes Initiative was established 10 years ago for the purpose of promoting diabetes awareness, education, advocacy and research. To this date, the Prince Hall Shriners have donated $1million to the American Diabetes Association in support of the aforementioned.

