Mamma Chia Announces Chia Vitality & Chia Energy Beverages Are Now Keto-Friendly

Founded with the core mission of sharing the Magic of Chia® through delicious, nutrient-rich, organic plant-based beverages and snacks, Mamma Chia has updated the lines of beverages to be keto-friendly and low in sugar to offer modern health seekers a refreshing grab-and-go beverage that provides a burst of vitality without sacrificing taste or health goals. Mamma Chia beverage labels will be clearly marked, indicating KETO-FRIENDLY and 6g Net Carbs.

"The keto lifestyle has opened a lot of eyes to the surprising amount of added sugars in many foods and drinks. From the very beginning when I was mixing up chia beverages in my own kitchen, we have made chia products with lower sugar than most beverages on the market. We know that our loyal fans prefer it this way and we wanted to challenge ourselves to bring our sugar content even lower to meet evolving needs without sacrificing taste," said Janie Hoffman, Founder and CEO of Mamma Chia. "With everything we do, we start with the well-being of our consumers in mind, and we also know anything we make must taste great. We are thrilled with how delicious and satisfying our keto-friendly formulas are with just the right touch of sweetness."

Mamma Chia Vitality Beverages will continue to be available across the U.S. at mainstream grocery stores and natural food markets in the same delicious flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus, Blueberry Pomegranate, Raspberry Passion, Strawberry Lemonade and Cherry Lime. Mamma Chia Energy Beverages, which contain 90mg natural caffeine from organic yerba mate, will also continue to be available in both Blackberry Blast and Raspberry Razz.

About Mamma Chia

A category innovator and maker of the first-to-market Chia Beverage, Mamma Chia is a conscious and sustainable company dedicated to sharing the Magic of Chia® through delicious, nutrient-rich, organic plant-based beverages and snacks powered by chia. Mamma Chia was created in 2009 by Janie Hoffman, Founder and CEO, in the kitchen of her small rural farm outside of San Diego and was honored by BevNET as "Person of the Year." The company was also selected as a "Breakout Brand" by Beverage World and as "Best Retail Brand" by Nutritional Outlook. Mamma Chia is a member of 1% for the Planet, a Certified B Corporation and a Certified Women-Owned Business and believes that business can be a force for good by honoring and uplifting both people and planet. Mamma Chia is available in grocery stores and natural food markets in the U.S. including Target, Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons and HEB. Mamma Chia is also available in Canada and other countries full of chia lovers. For more information and recipe ideas, visit MammaChia.com and join our chia-loving community @MammaChia on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

