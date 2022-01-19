Mammogen Inc. CEO Elizabeth Cormier-May Wins Illustrious Award with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liz Cormier-May of Mammogen was named Biotechnology CEO of the Year – USA in the 2021 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The awards, run by Business Worldwide Magazine, seek to identify and honor the most respected companies and C level executives in the world. The aim is to reward outstanding performance, innovation, and ethics across international business and finance communities, covering a vast range of sectors. Liz Cormier-May won the award for her visionary approach, which is changing the face of healthcare for women all over the world.

Mammogen uses a combination of data, technology, science and personal experience to challenge the status quo. Liz is an outspoken leader in her field, and her mission is to shatter complacency and radically improve the way women's diseases are detected, diagnosed and treated.

Breast cancer affected over 2.3 million women globally in 2020, resulting in 685,000 deaths. Mammogen is at the forefront of emerging technologies that radically improve early detection rates, potentially saving millions of lives in the process. The company also empowers women in all areas of their lives, starting new conversations about the fears, anxiety, depression, marital challenges and body shame issues that come hand in hand with breast cancer.

Liz began her career as a medicinal chemist specialising in early discovery oncology at the Novartis institute for Biomedical Research. For almost 20 years, she has been developing new markets, products and companies, with one shared goal – to introduce novel options and technologies that enhance patient experiences and save lives.

As well as leading Mammogen, Liz is also the CCO of IV Bioholdings; a bio innovation studio that conceives, creates and develops first-in-category RNA bio platforms which radically improve the detection, diagnosis and treatment of disease. To date, IV BioHoldings has created three first in class new biopsy programs, eight clinical stage diagnostics, and has discovered over two hundred novel RNA biomarkers. Together these have the potential to save over a billion lives around the world.

To find out more about Mammogen's innovative, life saving technologies, visit https://www.mammogen.bio

Further information on the individuals and companies which picked up titles in the Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2021, can be found at: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine