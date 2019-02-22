Mammoth Distribution Working with Moelis & Company for Strategic Investment

MAMMOTH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Distribution has recently hired Moelis & Company LLC to assist the company in evaluating potential strategic partnerships and alliances after receiving significant inbound interest.

Mammoth is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality, branded cannabis products serving California's legal medical and recreational markets.

The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years and continues to invest in its proprietary manufacturing facilities, extensive statewide distribution network and in developing a range of leading cannabis brands.

Its Heavy Hitters brand is one of the largest and most recognized brands in the sector and is widely distributed throughout California.

About Mammoth Distribution

Mammoth Distribution is the largest and most established Cannabis distribution company in California. Mammoth carries a wide variety of vape products that are developed for the unique needs and occasions of today's California cannabis consumer. Mammoth's distribution network spans the state of California and provides the fastest, most consistent service to its retail partners to help build profitability and expertise for their vape selection. Mammoth.org

