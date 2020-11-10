Mamo TCV Advocates Joins WSG as the New Exclusive Legal Member for Malta

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that Mamo TCV Advocates, one of the leading law firms in Malta, has joined the WSG network. The addition of this prominent law firm exemplifies the purposeful global expansion of WSG membership.

Mamo TCV Advocates, established in 2000 following a merger of the firms "John Mamo and Associates" and "Tonna, Camilleri & Vassallo," is a preferred representative in Malta for various international law firms and covers a broad range of legal areas including Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Intellectual Property; Dispute & Resolution; Real Estate; Taxation; Banking & Financial Services; and Shipping, among others.

WSG Global Chairman Ramon Moyano said, "On behalf of our organization, I want to be the first to welcome Mamo TCV Advocates as our newest legal services member to the WSG network. The addition of this impressive, well-respected firm will provide WSG members and clients the opportunity to benefit from the firm's high-quality legal work and exceptional client service."

"By becoming a member of World Services Group, our firm will build upon our solid international profile and forge strong professional relationships with like-minded WSG firms, with a focus on global collaboration. We see our membership in the WSG network as an important milestone in the evolution of our firm," stated Michael Psaila, Managing Partner at Mamo TCV Advocates.

Mamo TCV Advocates is ranked highly by The Legal 500, IFLR 1000, Martindale-Hubbell, Chambers Global and Chambers Europe.

About World Services Group

World Services Group (WSG) is the leading global network comprised of elite top ranked global practice firms. With over 120 member firms in 150 jurisdictions and 23,000 individual members, WSG provides a proprietary platform for members to create relationships, expertise, and new business opportunities to better serve their practice and clients. Through innovation, cutting-edge technology and best in class service, WSG continues to grow and expand globally as the premier network for clients. For additional information, visit www.worldservicesgroup.com .

