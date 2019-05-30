MAN Energy Solutions Opens North American HQ in The Uplands at Twinwood

A Germany-based manufacturer, MAN Energy Solutions produces large-bore diesel engines and turbomachinery for marine and stationary applications. The company also offers a wide range of process turbomachinery, including compressors, steam turbines, expanders, and gas turbines for oil and gas, chemical processing, and general industrial applications.

MAN Energy Solutions' new North American headquarters is a 137,434 square-foot build-to-suit owned by Houston-based Welcome Group. The Design/Build project by Houston-based KDW combines MAN Energy Solutions' former operations in Houston and Deer Park into a state-of-the-art industrial facility employing about 140 workers.

"We're excited to open our new North America headquarters, the first operation in The Uplands at Twinwood," says Tony Ruegger, managing director of MAN Energy Solutions. "The location and access to Interstate 10 make the property idea for the growth of our equipment servicing capabilities."

Half the world's trade is powered by MAN marine engines, Ruegger adds, including those which power the CSCL Globe, one of the world's largest container ships capable of transporting 19,100 containers, and Pioneering Spirit, the world's largest vessel ever built in terms of gross tonnage, breadth and displacement.

"MAN Energy Solutions is ideally suited for a property such as The Uplands at Twinwood," says Welcome Wilson, Jr., president and CEO of Welcome Group. "We are pleased to add this project to our four million square-foot portfolio of single-tenant industrial and office facilities."

Welcome Group is a full-service commercial real estate developer/owner that specializes in build-to-suit turnkey services and is currently looking to acquire large industrial real estate assets outside of Texas as they expand into national markets.

"We're certainly anticipating strong interest in Twinwood from other global companies looking to establish or expand their North American presence," Wilson adds.

MAN Energy Services is one of many projects developed by Welcome Group and KDW, including several in Texas for Germany-based companies. The two firms also have teamed to develop millions of square feet of other commercial and industrial projects throughout the state.

"Houston continues to be a magnet for global manufacturers to establish or expand their North American presence," adds Keith Dalton, president and CEO and KDW. "We're seeing more interest in the Houston area than ever before."

The Uplands at Twinwood represents the initial phase of a fully entitled, 14,000-acre master-planned community with more than 15 million square feet of commercial and institutional space and up to 12,000 new housing units.

SOURCE MAN Energy Solutions