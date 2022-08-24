Man-made Sausage Casing Market Size to Grow by USD 657.74 million, North America to be the Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The man-made sausage casing market is fragmented because of the presence of several international and domestic players. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring smaller brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market.

The man-made sausage casing market size is expected to grow by USD 657.74 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Latest market research report titled Man-made Sausage Casing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Scope

The man-made sausage casing market report covers the following areas:

Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Application

Household: The household segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing awareness about health and hygiene to reduce the chances of COVID-19 infection.



Industrial

Geography

North America : This region will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the ongoing introduction of new flavors and convenient packaging and products. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. US and Canada are the key countries for the man-made sausage casing market in North America .

: This region will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the ongoing introduction of new flavors and convenient packaging and products. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. US and are the key countries for the man-made sausage casing market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Vendor Landscape

The global man-made sausage casing market is witnessing a rapid change in consumers' demands and preferences. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors are acquiring smaller brands to expand their market presence.

Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the man-made sausage casing market, including Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Blancasings Industriale SRL, Carl Lipmann and Co. KG, Colpak, DAT Schaub AS, DCW Casing LLC, Devro Plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Fortis Srl, Kalle GmbH, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, Viskase Companies Inc., ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd., Waltons, and Weschenfelder Direct Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Man-made Sausage Casing Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist man-made sausage casing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the man-made sausage casing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the man-made sausage casing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of man-made sausage casing market vendors

Related Reports

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Food Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Man-made Sausage Casing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 657.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Blancasings Industriale SRL, Carl Lipmann and Co. KG, Colpak, DAT Schaub AS, DCW Casing LLC, Devro Plc, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Fortis Srl, Kalle GmbH, Nippi Inc., Oversea Casing Co., SELO BV, Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd., Viscofan SA, Viskase Companies Inc., ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd., Waltons, and Weschenfelder Direct Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutesP

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Almol Australiasia Casings pl

Exhibit 89: Almol Australiasia Casings pl - Overview



Exhibit 90: Almol Australiasia Casings pl - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Almol Australiasia Casings pl - Key offerings

10.4 Blancasings Industriale SRL

Exhibit 92: Blancasings Industriale SRL - Overview



Exhibit 93: Blancasings Industriale SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Blancasings Industriale SRL - Key offerings

10.5 DCW Casing LLC

Exhibit 95: DCW Casing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 96: DCW Casing LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: DCW Casing LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Devro Plc

Exhibit 98: Devro Plc - Overview



Exhibit 99: Devro Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Devro Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Devro Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Kalle GmbH

Exhibit 102: Kalle GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 103: Kalle GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Kalle GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 SELO BV

Exhibit 105: SELO BV - Overview



Exhibit 106: SELO BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: SELO BV - Key offerings

10.9 Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Shenguan Holdings Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Viscofan SA

Exhibit 112: Viscofan SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Viscofan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Viscofan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Viscofan SA - Segment focus

10.11 Viskase Companies Inc.

Exhibit 116: Viskase Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Viskase Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Viskase Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Viskase Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Waltons

Exhibit 120: Waltons - Overview



Exhibit 121: Waltons - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Waltons - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio