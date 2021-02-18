Man Paralyzed In 2020 Knife Attack Sues Culver City Hotel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based - Gomez Trial Attorneys, today announced the filing of a major lawsuit against Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and its Culver-City based Double Tree by Hilton Hotel. The lawsuit arises out of a September 19, 2020 knife attack in the hotel's lobby area. On that date, a non-hotel guest wearing a hoodie entered the hotel's lobby and began threatening and confronting guests. Hotel employees hid rather than effectively summon security or the police. Some time later, the assailant confronted and then violently stabbed 24-year-old John Doe, rendering him quadriplegic. The assailant then escaped and remains at large.

"Hilton failed miserably to keep its guests and others safe that night," states lead attorney John Gomez. "September 19 wasn't the first time that criminals visited that hotel and Hilton knew full well that an effective and consistent security presence was absolutely necessary to protect guests and the public." The complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Hilton and others were negligent in failing to provide security which would have prevented the attack and John Doe's terrible injuries.

The Culver City Police Department continues to investigate the incident while the suspect remains at large. Gomez Trial Attorneys requests that anyone with information regarding the suspect contact Detective Campos at the Culver City Police Department immediately at 310-253-6312 or email [email protected]. Attorney John Gomez further requests that anyone with information about this hotel or incident contact him at 619-237-3490 or [email protected].



Attached to this release is a copy of the complaint filed on February 16, 2021. A video of the attack is available upon request.



