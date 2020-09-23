Man Rides 4,500km on a Onewheel for Cancer Charity

This 4,700km ride over the course of 30 days is in memory of Jon's dear friend Cody Bouchard, who passed away from cancer at the age of 19 in early February. As part of the ride, Jon will be raising money for the CMB Fund (Cody Michael Bouchard Fund) which will then be donated to The Venture Out Beyond Cancer (VOBOC) Foundation of Quebec who help young adults going through cancer battles of their own. The route was chosen because Cody was born in Whistler, had a passion for skiing, and lived the majority of his life in Montreal.

"Our riders never cease to amaze us," says Onewheel Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "Jon's record-breaking 30-day ride across Canada sets a new precedent. It takes a special person to wake up and say, 'I'm going to ride a Onewheel across Canada for someone else,' and Jon is that guy. He's a modern day hero and pioneer. His energy, his love for life, and his love for Cody is infectious and inspirational."

All funds collected ( donate here ) will be donated to The VOBOC Foundation of Quebec. VOBOC's mission is to equip, engage, and empower adolescent and young adult cancer patients to improve their cancer experiences and health outcomes. They do this by addressing the needs of new cancer patients by providing their health care teams with Vo-Pak backpacks at the beginning of their patients cancer treatment. Vo-Paks are filled with practical items for a hospital stay and include free tools and resources to help in navigating the cancer journey. VOBOC engages with patients by offering supportive services and acts as a connecting point with health care professionals to help address patient concerns. Addressing patient concerns, breaking isolation, and reducing distress improves patient experience and helps empower patients.

To follow along with Jon's journey, head over to the I Ride for Cody Facebook page to track his progress.

