Man Stupidly Sails Through Hurricane Writes Brilliant Book About Black Holes, Killer Robots, and Toilet Paper (…and the Bright, Bright Future of Humankind)

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, contemporary artist, and entrepreneur, Jerome Michael McLaughlin, approaches life without hesitation. When a friend called and asked for help saving his lifelong dream — to sail around the world with his young family — from the destructive path of an approaching hurricane, the answer was "Yes". Within hours, McLaughlin was climbing aboard a 47-foot sailboat, even though he had never sailed a day in his life.

ONE: An Intellectual Odyssey to Rediscover the Most Powerful Being in the Universe - You Jerome Michael McLaughlin

Jerome Michael McLaughlin applies this unflinching approach to his new book, ONE : An Intellectual Odyssey to Rediscover the Most Powerful Being in the Universe – You. He tackles life's biggest questions — the ones that blow us over and toss our world into chaos — with the same bold resolve. His mission? To reposition the individual as the sole determinant of meaningful existence and the primary catalyst for the ultimate salvation of humankind.

"If we do not reform our individual selves, we as a species are doomed," Jerome Michael McLaughlin proclaims. "Every individual has the capacity to harness their intrinsic power to engage in a purposeful pursuit of personal transformation. Only then can we, as a collective whole, be truly free."

ONE reimagines the concept of 'the self' and reconsiders our future by challenging each of us to take the critical first step – our own inward journey. He challenges each of us to rethink our position within the universe and to embrace our individual authority as a unique, free-thinking, independent, and sovereign being in possession of a power of almost supernatural order: The power to change our own mind.

ONE is a must read for anyone who has ever questioned the meaning of life, or more importantly, considered an introspective examination of their own individual existence to better understand the meaning of "being alive".

Jerome Michael McLaughlin is an author, formally trained visual artist, and entrepreneur living in Austin, TX. He has crisscrossed the globe seeking answers to the conundrum of consciousness - the very meaning of being.

CONTACT INFO:

Jerome Michael McLaughlin

561 Carney Lane

Wimberley TX 78676

[email protected]

www.jeromemichael.com

415-999-2593



SOURCE Jerome Michael McLaughlin