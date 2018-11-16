Mana Contemporary Announces 2018 Miami Art Week Programming

"Miami Art Week is one of the most important times of the year, not only to showcase the incredible talent of Mana's multi-disciplinary community, but also to connect and galvanize energy across some of Miami's most culturally rich neighborhoods," says Eugene Lemay, President of Mana Contemporary. "We look forward to pushing boundaries with this year's lineup."

The full schedule of Mana's Wynwood and Downtown events can be found below:

Jonah Bokaer + Rachel Libeskind Double Helix

Tuesday, 12/4; 7-9PM



Celebrated choreographer, Jonah Bokaer , and famed artist, Rachel Libeskind , have partnered to create an engaging performance which blurs the lines between dance and visual art. On the evening of Tuesday, December 4 , the duo will present Double Helix, a VIP performance immediately followed by a preview of various other shows also taking place at Mana's sprawling Wynwood Campus .

Mana RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24 th Street

VIP Screening of HBO Documentary The Price of Everything

Wednesday, 12/5; 6-9PM



Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn , the documentary explores the roles of art and artistic passion in today's money-driven, consumer-based society. Directly following the screening, Mana will host a panel with the filmmakers and art professionals to bring conversations of exclusivity in contemporary art into the public dialogue.

Olympia Theatre, 174 E. Flagler Street

Ad Astra

Grand Opening, 12/4; 9PM . Open Daily, 10AM-9PM



A collaboration between Mana Contemporary and Pinta Art Fair Miami, Ad Astra ("Through hardship, to the stars") provides select artists with the capacity to produce large-scale site-specific works inspired by their regions' tangible and imaginary spaces. Curated by Ysabel Pinyol, The installment puts into question easily received notions of artistic success through its deployment of excess and monumentality, two qualities that art markets often associate with triumph. The oversize, the megalomaniacal, the visionary and the grand resonate with the downright strange in an inquiry after the very nature of human achievement.



Mana Wynwood , 318 NW 23 rd Street

Mana Contemporary at 777 International Mall

Grand Opening, 12/5; 9PM . Open Daily, 10AM-9PM



As a follow-up to the highly successful Focus on Puerto Rico project, Mana has partnered with local and visiting artists and art organizations to present a full week of exhibitions, performances, fashion shows and other events at Downtown Miami's historic 777 International Mall. Events include Focal Point , a three-minute light and sound installation by Mark Niskanen and Jani-Matti Salo ; Poncili Creación's mundo mio, a performance conveying the artist's perspective on global society in the form of an immersive puppetry experience; among a variety of other performance art and musical installations.

777 International Mall, 145 E. Flagler Street

Mana + Juxtapoz

Grand Opening, 12/5; 9PM . Open Daily, 10AM-9PM



In its second year, the partnership between Mana Contemporary and Juxtapoz magazine continues to bring a variety of alternative and thought-provoking programs to Flagler. With an emphasis on experimental approaches and a focus on new contexts, the shows range from a pop-up tattoo parlor hosted by celebrated artist Megan Massacre; 30 Years of Obey, a project exploring the intricacies of American graphic artist and social activist, Shepard Fairey; and Vans' Vision Walk photo installation among others.

1st Street Storefront Pop-up Galleries, SE 1st Street

Additional programs and information can be found on Mana's website at manamiamiartweek.com.

ABOUT MANA CONTEMPORARY

Founded in 2011, Mana Contemporary is one of the largest and most innovative contemporary art organizations in the United States. It offers exceptional services, spaces and programming for the greater creative community. Mana's integrated hive structure allows for the exchange of ideas between artists and art world luminaries. Practitioners specializing in a variety of disciplines—including painting, sculpture, photography, dance, film, sound and performance—work alongside each other in a forward-thinking environment that fosters experimentation, collaboration, and mutual inspiration. Mana Contemporary has locations in Jersey City, Miami's Flagler District and Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. For more information, visit www.manacontemporary.com.

