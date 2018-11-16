Mana Contemporary Unites Leading Artistic Talent For 2018 Miami Art Week, Activates Various Iconic Miami Locales

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National arts and culture organization Mana Contemporary hosted a wide variety of exhibitions and events for Miami Art Week 2018. This installment marked the organization's fourth year in Wynwood, and the second time that the arts collective has activated its properties along Downtown Miami's historic Flagler Street.

Ranging from massive site-specific installations to intimate performances, the week's events not only showcased the breadth of talent associated with Mana, but also the organization's mission to unite artists and creators across all disciplines and mediums.

"This year, we focused on connecting emerging creative practitioners with longer-established artists. Especially during Miami Art Week, it is vital for community builders and leaders to foster dialogue between artists of all kinds and gallerists, collectors, local residents, and national and international visitors." said Eugene Lemay, Artistic Director of Mana Contemporary. "And with Mana's growing concentration Downtown and in Wynwood, we anticipate building on our success in years to come."

Photos and additional descriptions of the week's top Mana events can be found below:

Jonah Bokaer and Rachel Libeskind, Double Helix

Where: Mana RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th Street

What: Internationally celebrated choreographer Jonah Bokaer and artist Rachel Libeskind stunned VIP guests with an immersive environment of image, video, and dance in this one-night-only performance. Throughout the roughly hour-long live work, Bokaer and fellow dancer Szabi Pataki interacted with a video installation by Libeskind, resonating with the fluid nature of art and the benefits of cross-pollination between typically distinct mediums. Hosted in Wynwood's iconic RC Cola Plant, the epicenter of the neighborhood's beloved street art movement, the performance marked the venue's first event as a permanent performance space.

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ml4cc2ozqr0thsl/AABtquexWv33UI_WcrqWnkF1a?dl=0

VIP Screening of The Price of Everything

Where: Olympia Theater, 174 E Flagler Street

What: Mana Contemporary, together with Centennial Bank and Miami Herald, hosted the screening of the HBO documentary in Miami Downtown's historic Olympia Theater. The film, which explores the status of art and creativity in late capitalist society, was followed by a Q-&-A with producers Debi Wisch and Jennifer Stockman.

"Climb to Glory" Unveiling

Where: 30 E Flagler Street

What: Mana Contemporary partnered with New York-based artist and filmmaker Z Behl to present an interactive installation modelled after a forty-foot climbing wall. The work, sponsored by Equinox, was erected on Flagler Street in the heart of Downtown Miami. Guests were invited to climb the surface, serving as a physical metaphor for artists' arduous climb to success.

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/j2ez4m2rzqtp6k5/AACX7_LTQjLQrxeQ7zs1SgA_a?dl=0

Ad Astra

Where: Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW 5th Avenue

What: Pinta Miami and Mana Contemporary presented a new exhibition on the nature of creative achievement. Curated by Ysabel Pinyol Blasi, the show featured works including Focal Point, a sound-and-light installation by Mark Niskanen and Jani Matti-Salo, alongside projects by Augustina Woodgate, Camila Cañeque, Stefania Strouza, and others.

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ezarvno5gm70w4d/AABDZoBPaBBQMkI4ROorZhwSa?dl=0

Mana Contemporary at 777 International Mall

Where: 777 International Mall, 145 E Flagler Street

What: Mana partnered with local and visiting arts organizations to present a full week of events, from boutique exhibitions to fashion shows to musical installations, in Miami's historic 777 International Mall. Events included mundo mio, an immersive puppetry experience by Poncili Creación; and Lucky Me! Tschabalala Self's site-specific installation at Lee's Oriental Market & Deli.

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2bow68szw7maa5n/AACgOZrdt--2L59oauc4NFG4a?dl=0

Juxtapoz Clubhouse in collaboration with Mana Contemporary

Where: 32 SE 1st St. and 200 E Flagler Street

What: For the second year, Mana collaborated with Juxtapoz Magazine to bring extraordinary installations to historic Flagler Street in Downtown Miami. Installations included works by First Amendment, Martha Cooper, Nychos, 1UP Crew, Pt. 2 Gallery, Lucy Sparrow, Saved Union, Subliminal Projects, Superchief Gallery, Keiichi Tanaami, Laurence Vallieres, Axel Void and Void Projects, and Marina Zumi, plus a Juxtapoz Projects pop-up show by JakPrints, a pop-up lounge by The Flower Shop, and an all-Mexico City group exhibition.

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/m3p5kb4y3khdcq1/AADBPNrmJAUbVEPf3-g3gvKMa?dl=0

Additional programs and information can be found on Mana's website at manamiamiartweek.com.

