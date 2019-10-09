ManageAssist, Inc. Achieves Accreditation to issue the IACET CEU

HAZLET, N.J., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManageAssist, Inc. has achieved accreditation by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). MAI complies with the ANSI/IACET Standard, recognized internationally as a standard of excellence in instructional practices. As a result of this accreditation, ManageAssist, Inc. is accredited to issue the IACET CEU (Continuing Education Unit).

MAI has been delivering innovative workforce development training programs since 2000 for domestic businesses in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. This change to offer participant CEUs comes along with an impressive expansion to over 130 course topics with training delivered in 10 different states. MAI also couples their training services with grant writing services to assist clients in applying for state-sponsored workforce training grants.

What makes MAI special is its instructors. Going against the trend of 'click and play' webinars that don't allow engagement or feedback; MAI offers in-person, on-site workshops that are tailored to fit the unique requirements of both the client organization and the participants in attendance. Course designers and instructors meet with client- company leaders to discuss the current workplace challenges and integrate the company's processes, environments, and issues into the learning experience.

These great programs are getting even greater. With the integration of the IACET standards and offering of CEUs, MAI can guarantee a consistently high-quality training experience that meets THE national and international standards of continuing education and training as a baseline before going above and beyond to meet each client's needs.

ManageAssist, Inc. has launched three (3) accredited CEU courses at the start of accreditation and plan to systematically add more courses; offering at least 15 accredited courses by the end of 2020. The initial CEU courses are Critical Thinking, Identifying and Eliminating Waste, and Cycle Counting.

Employees who take these accredited CEU courses will be able to count the credits towards professional and educational certifications, licenses, and degrees. For more information on the transferability of credits, please visit https://www.iacet.org/ce-t-accreditation/who-recognizes-iacet-accreditation/

