Managed Print Services Market Size to Grow by USD 6.28 Bn at a CAGR of 5% | Cloud-based segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

May 30, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managed Print Services Market size is expected to grow by USD 6.28 billion with a YOY growth of 4.12% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the managed print services market is the need for the reduction of hardware and consumables costs. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers.
This market research report extensively covers managed print services market segmentations by the following:
- Deployment- Cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid
- Cloud-based managed print services will gain considerable market share. Globalization and the increased geographical presence of end-users in the IT, BFSI, and retail sectors, which give rise to the need for a centralized system for print-related operations, are the key reasons for the growing acceptance of cloud-based MPS.
- Geography - North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for managed print services. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in South America. These businesses are searching for a solution that will allow them to efficiently manage their printers and print documents in order to lower overall printing costs and keep track of overall print activity.
Managed Print Services Market Dynamics
Market Driver
The need to reduce hardware and consumables expenses is one of the primary factors driving the managed print services market. External service providers offer MPS as a professional solution to optimize print and document production. It aids in the management of print equipment such as printers, fax machines, copiers, and multifunction devices for businesses. MPS is frequently outsourced to contractors to streamline print operations since it saves time and money. MPS enables businesses to put up a low-cost, well-managed image and printing network.
Market Trend
Strategic collaborations and acquisitions among industry participants are another significant elements driving managed print services market expansion. As a result, manufacturers are forming strategic alliances and acquiring industry participants including software, technology, and platform suppliers. Product development, global expansion, and having access to technological expertise are all aided through strategic alliances and acquisitions. Vendors can also use these agreements to explore new sectors for their products and services, as well as create money by selling their products and services to a larger consumer base across continents.
Market Challenge
One of the major roadblocks to the managed print services market's growth is the growing usage of digital media. Organizations all over the world are implementing various techniques to minimize their operational costs. Enterprises spend 2% to 3% of their yearly revenue on imaging and printing, and consume 10,000 sheets of paper per year on average. Paper may not be expensive to purchase for businesses.
|
Managed Print Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 6.28 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.12
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Exela Technologies Inc., HP Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Managed Print Services Market Segmentation
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Hybrid
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Managed Print Services Market Vendor
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- ARC Document Solutions Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Exela Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- KYOCERA Corp.
- Lexmark International Inc.
- Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Xerox Corp.
Product Insights and News
- Exela Technologies Inc - The company offers offsite and onsite print management service based on the business requirement.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co - The company offers MPS under its HP brand and are organized into three stages such as design, transition, and manage.
- KYOCERA Corp- The company provides MPS through five, flexible phases such as assessment, design, implementation, management, and optimization.
