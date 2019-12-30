Managed Services Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% - Exclusive Report by Mordor Intelligence

Managed services refer to a concept wherein an organization's in-house day-to-day management and operation functions are managed by a third-party service provider. Managed services involve outsourcing of services related to infrastructure, security, printing, mobility, and other functions, while the ownership rights stay with the end user.

Highlights of the Market:

The managed services allow the business to outsource certain aspects of their IT requirements to a third-party service provider. The companies can reduce costs, boost productivity, and enhance performance without spending time on implementation, maintenance, and upgradation of their IT related infrastructure.

It is estimated that the year-on-year capital expenditure by small and medium businesses toward these services is estimated to increase by 25%. The market for SMBs and cloud services is expected to take a bigger share, despite the slow growth rate of the overall IT expenditure in SMBs, as per a recent survey conducted by Spiceworks.

According to the report published by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) in 2018, about 81% of the MSPs were using commercial off-the-self tools, to provide a customized solution to their clients. Additionally, the focus of the industry is slowly shifting toward standardization of managed services with 68% MSPs offering a standard solution.

The worldwide spending on security-related hardware, software, and services is expected to reach USD 120 billion by 2022. Rising security threats, regulatory compliance, and fear of data breaches is likely to continue to drive the security investments across various industries. Many major organizations are adopting managed security services, to help maintain security within an organization.

by 2022. Rising security threats, regulatory compliance, and fear of data breaches is likely to continue to drive the security investments across various industries. Many major organizations are adopting managed security services, to help maintain security within an organization. Managed security services (MSSs), along with advanced threat detection and remediation capabilities, are enjoying high adoption rates. Furthermore, connected devices are expected to propel distributed denial of service (DDoS) and advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks. Thus, enterprises are seeking more proactive security measures to maintain security within an organization. According to Cloudflare, the financial cost of a DDoS is significant, as falling victim to a DDoS attack can cost an organization around USD 100,000 for every hour the attack lasts. The above factor is fuelling the demand for managed security services.

Read full report on Managed Services Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is currently experiencing a high adoption of cloud services, owing to many organizations moving from traditional business models to cloud-based infrastructure, to modernize the organizations' business processes, including a multitenant architecture. Digital transformation has become a top priority in the Asia-Pacific region, and an increasing amount of companies are implementing formal strategies to support their efforts.

region is currently experiencing a high adoption of cloud services, owing to many organizations moving from traditional business models to cloud-based infrastructure, to modernize the organizations' business processes, including a multitenant architecture. Digital transformation has become a top priority in the region, and an increasing amount of companies are implementing formal strategies to support their efforts. As more Asian enterprises and government agencies migrate their infrastructure to the cloud, MSPs can provide a variety of services to help these organizations address advanced persistent threat (APT), by monitoring and performing scheduled maintenance.

Most customers in this region prefer MSSPs that have local security operations centers (SOCs), due to the requirements of data sovereignty and other security compliance regulations released by the governments.

Know more about the Managed Services Market

Mordor Intelligence has segmented the Managed Services Market on the basis of Deployment, Type, Enterprise Size, End-user Vertical, and Geography:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Type

Managed Data Centre



Managed Security



Managed Communications



Managed Network



Managed Infrastructure



Managed Mobility

Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

End-User Vertical

BFSI



IT and Telecommunication



Healthcare and Hospitality



Entertainment and Media



Retail



Manufacturing



Government



Other End-User Verticals

Geography

North America



United States





Canada



Europe



United Kingdom





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America

Browse in-depth TOC of the Managed Services Market Report

Competitive Landscape

The managed services market is consolidated, and it is dominated by major players. Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc., and Wipro Ltd, among others.

Aug 2019 – AT&T and Dell Technologies are jointly exploring the development of key open infrastructure technology areas for the next-generation network edge. This will be required by service providers, to support new use cases and service opportunities in a cloud-oriented 5G world.

– AT&T and Dell Technologies are jointly exploring the development of key open infrastructure technology areas for the next-generation network edge. This will be required by service providers, to support new use cases and service opportunities in a cloud-oriented 5G world. Jan 2019 – Ericsson launched a new AI-based managed services offering for communications service providers, called the Ericsson Operations Engine. The Ericsson Operations Engine proactively and directly addressed service providers' managed services complexity challenges, as the industry moves toward an era of 5G and IoT.

– Ericsson launched a new AI-based managed services offering for communications service providers, called the Ericsson Operations Engine. The Ericsson Operations Engine proactively and directly addressed service providers' managed services complexity challenges, as the industry moves toward an era of 5G and IoT. Jan 2019 – Fujitsu announced that it had entered a global systems integrator partnership with Microsoft. Three months later ( March 2019 ), it attained the status of global Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Know more Managed Services Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence provides market intelligence and advisory services that empowers enterprises to shape their strategic decisions. With a strong team of in-house experts and a host of industry tie-ups, Mordor offers syndicated and custom market intelligence services that have helped more than 700 clients gain an edge over their competition. Mordor's expertise lies in niche analysis with a quick turnaround time, making it the preferred choice for startups as well as Fortune 500 organizations.

Media Contact

Name: Sameeksha Bansal

Email: sameeksha@mordorintelligence.com

Phone: +1-617-765-2493

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence