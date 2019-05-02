NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management Consulting Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global management consulting market.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the management consulting market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global management consulting market report to 2022 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters



•Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

•Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the management consulting market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

•Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

•Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the management consulting industry supply chain.

•Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customer and service providers' trends/preferences in the global management consulting market.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global management consulting market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•PESTEL Analysis – This chapter describes the market opportunity assessment through PESTEL analysis.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

•Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth, and market share comparison by region.

•Segmentation – This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments in the market.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global management consulting market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the management consulting market size, percentage of GDP, and average management consulting market expenditure.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa), and China and the USA.

•Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global management consulting market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

•Market Background – This section describes the design, research, promotional and consulting services market of which the management consulting market is a segment. This chapter includes the global design, research, promotional and consulting services market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the design, research, promotional and consulting services market. It also includes key mergers and acquisitions in the design, research, promotional and consulting services market and latest trends and strategies.

•Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

By Type Of Service: Operations Advisory, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy, HR Advisory

By End Use Industry: IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Mining And Oil & Gas, Construction,

Other Services, Others

Companies Mentioned: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Ernst & Young Global Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), KPMG International

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



