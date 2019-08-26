Managing General Agency Paragon Launches Nationwide Workers' Compensation Insurance Program

AVON, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC ("Paragon"), a national multi-line specialty MGA (Managing General Agency) based in Avon, Conn., today announced the addition of a new nationwide Workers' Compensation Insurance Program.

Available to their eligible retail agency partners, the new program is underwritten by Paragon in its San Diego operation on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company (AM Best rated A- VIII).

Benefits and advantages of the Paragon/Clear Spring program include:

No X-Mod or Territory restrictions

All States written on one policy

Multiple pay plans (including monthly reporting)

Fast turnaround times

Extensive in-house underwriting authority

Superior claims, loss control and safety services

Broad underwriting appetite

Eligible industries include: Construction & Artisan Contractors, Landscaping, Transportation, Janitorial, Agriculture, Wholesalers & Dealers, Healthcare, Waste Management, Manufacturing, and Rental Equipment Dealers.

Submissions can be sent to: WCsubmissions@paragoninsgroup.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ken Kaufmann, Business Development Manager

Phone: 858.689.3827

Email: kkaufmann@paragoninsgroup.com

www.paragoninsgroup.com

About Paragon:

A broadly diversified MGA, Paragon provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners. Please visit www.paragoninsgroup.com for additional information.

*LOGO link for Media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0123s2p-paragon-ih-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC

Related Links

http://www.paragoninsgroup.com

